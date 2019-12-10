Marshall junior Anna Lutz chooses UW-Milwaukee for women's basketball

Marshall junior forward Anna Lutz announced on Twitter Tuesday that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for women’s basketball.
UW-Milwaukee is coached by Kyle (Black) Rechlicz, a former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball player and assistant coach.
The 6-foot-1 Lutz was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal 2018-19 All-Area girls basketball team.
Lutz helped lead the Marshall girls basketball team to its second consecutive WIAA Division 3 state championship last season.
Lutz, who was an Associated Press third-team all-state choice and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 first-team all-state pick, averaged 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and shot 60.3% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.
She had 10 points and six steals in Marshall’s state semifinal victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor in the title game victory over previously undefeated Laconia.
This season, Lutz is averaging 25.2 points per game for Marshall (3-2) and leading the team in rebounds.
Marshall plays host to Columbus on Tuesday night.
Lutz tweeted Tuesday: “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee to continue my education and basketball career! Go panthers!”