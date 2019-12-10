You are the owner of this article.
Marshall junior Anna Lutz chooses UW-Milwaukee for women's basketball
Marshall junior Anna Lutz chooses UW-Milwaukee for women's basketball

Prep girls basketball photo: Marshall's Anna Lutz

Marshall's Anna Lutz shoot over Amherst's Heather Pearson in the D3 finals of the Wisconsin State Girls Basketball Championship at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Saturday March 10 , 2018. Marshall won 63-55. Photo by Mike Roemer

 Mike Roemer

Marshall junior forward Anna Lutz announced on Twitter Tuesday that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for women’s basketball.

UW-Milwaukee is coached by Kyle (Black) Rechlicz, a former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball player and assistant coach.

The 6-foot-1 Lutz was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal 2018-19 All-Area girls basketball team.

Lutz helped lead the Marshall girls basketball team to its second consecutive WIAA Division 3 state championship last season.

Lutz, who was an Associated Press third-team all-state choice and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 first-team all-state pick, averaged 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals and shot 60.3% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.

She had 10 points and six steals in Marshall’s state semifinal victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor in the title game victory over previously undefeated Laconia.

This season, Lutz is averaging 25.2 points per game for Marshall (3-2) and leading the team in rebounds.

Marshall plays host to Columbus on Tuesday night.

Lutz tweeted Tuesday: “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee to continue my education and basketball career! Go panthers!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

