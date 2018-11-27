GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
2017-2018 STANDINGS
Team;Conf.;All
Marshall;10-0;27-1
Cambridge;7-3;20-6
Belleville;5-5;15-10
New Glarus;4-6;11-13
Wisconsin Heights;3-7;9-15
Waterloo;1-9;9-15
Top WIAA tournament performances: Marshall — Defeated Amherst, 63-55, in Division 3 state championship game; Cambridge — Lost to La Crosse Aquinas in D4 sectional final; Belleville — Lost to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in D4 regional final.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Mia Morel, 5-7, so., Marshall (player of the year); Rachael Heittola, 6-2, sr., Belleville; Brittney Limoseth, 5-11, sr., Waterloo.
Second team: Laura Nickel, 5-11, so., Marshall.
Honorable mention: Anna Lutz, 6-1, so., Marshall; Jade Halvensleben, 5-9, sr., Belleville; Ashlee Adler, 5-9, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Sam Battenberg, 5-2, sr., Waterloo.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Marshall; 2, Belleville; 3. Waterloo.
TEAM CAPSULES
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Sean Greenleaf, third year (33-19).
Returning starters: Rachael Heittola, 6-2, sr., C, 15.8 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.5 spg, 2.1 bpg; Jade Halvensleben, 5-9, sr., G/F, 8.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 0.3 apg; Sophia Grady, 5-6, jr., G, 5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.9 apg.
Other key returning players: Jenna Schrader, 5-9, jr., G, 8.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.5 apg; Erin Kittleson, 5-7, jr., G, 1.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.4 apg; Ashley Hansen, 5-6, so., G; Cecilia Grefsheim, 5-9, so., F, 1.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.2 apg.
Key fact: Greenleaf said three freshmen, 5-7 guard Ava Foley, 6-0 forward Callie Smith and 5-8 guard Mickey Stampl, will make contributions this season, though he said Stampfl is currently injured.
The lowdown: Belleville has excellent team speed, an experienced core and the presence of Bemidji State commit Heittola in the middle. Greenleaf believes Belleville can challenge Marshall for the league title, but the Wildcats will need to take better care of the ball; have others rebound, in addition to Heittola; and see solid efforts from the sophomores and freshmen off the bench.
Quotable: “If we can use our athletic ability to our advantage and play fast without turning the ball over, we will be solid,” Greenleaf said. “Our defense will win games for us.”
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Kelly Cunningham, first year (0-0).
Returning starters: Olivia Williams, jr., 5-8, jr., G, 6.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg; Gracie Korth, 5-9, jr., G/F, 6.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg.
Other returning letterwinners/key players: Ashlynn Jarlsberg, 5-5, jr., G, 5.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.2 spg; Aubrie Pero, 5-4, jr., G, 0.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg; Mary Hommen, 5-4, jr., G, 0.3 rpg; Hannah Hoffmann, 6-1, sr., F, 1.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg.
Key fact: Cunningham takes over for Mike Jeffery -- who became the school’s boys coach, replacing the retired John Leadholm. The Blue Jays made a strong run to the Division 4 sectional final last year, but key performers Joriann Clary, Elyssa Stein and Brooke Parish have graduated from that team.
The lowdown: Williams and Korth are expected to take on bigger roles, with Jarlsberg and freshman Mayah Holzhueter also figuring to be contributors. A large junior class -- including Jarlsberg, Korth, Pero, Hommen, Williams, Hailee Sundquist and Meghan Bolger -- dominates the team’s roster.
Quotable: “We have a couple of talented starters returning, as well as supporting juniors that have played together as youth,” Cunningham said. “The incoming freshman class will provide us with some talent.”
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Alex Koeller, second year (27-1).
Returning starters: Mia Morel. 5-7, so., G, 16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 4.7 spg; Anna Lutz, 6-1, so., F, 12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.1 bpg;; Laura Nickel, 5-11, so, F; 10.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg; Ceraya Morel, 5-4, sr., G, 4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 spg.
Other key returning players: Mya Andrews, 5-5, so., G; 1.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, Kyra Andrews, 5-7, sr., G, 0.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.3 apg; Rain Held, 5-5, jr., G, 2.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.5 apg.
Key fact: Senior Bailey Neuberger, a 6-1 forward, has elected to come back out for basketball after she didn’t play as a junior when she focused on volleyball, Koeller said. Neuberger is a Southern Illinois University signee for volleyball.
The lowdown: In his first season as coach last year, Koeller led the Cardinals, who had three freshman starters, to the conference championship and the WIAA Division 3 state title. Four starters return (Samira Arvin graduated), including top-flight sophomores Lutz, Nickel and Mia Morel, the Capitol South player of the year last season. Koeller expects those three to take their games to even higher levels this season. Each is receiving college interest. Sophomore guard Mya Andrews, an excellent on-ball defender, is expected to take on a bigger role this season.
Quotable: “We bring back experience from a state championship team. We will compete each and every day, looking to get better with each practice and game,” said Koeller, whose top assistant is his wife, Dani (Templin) Koeller. They were married after the season in May.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Kim Burton, fourth year (39-31).
Returning starters: Lexi Krause, sr., G, 6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg; Morgan Hustad, 5-4, sr., G, 4.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg.
Other returning players: Jaylynn Benson, 5-7, so., G, 7.2 ppg; Emily Streiff, 5-8, sr., F; Lily Himmelmann, 5-9, jr., F.
Key fact: Guards Krause, Hustad and Benson saw a great deal of playing time last season and Burton will count on them to lead the way and help younger players.
The lowdown: The Glarner Knights lost four players, including Willow Lee, who saw time as starters last year. The leadership load likely falls on Krause and Hustad. Streiff and Himmelmann came off the bench last year and are expected to see quality minutes at forward this season with the expectation they will control the boards and be a strong presence in the paint, Burton said.
Quotable: “This year’s team is a group of hard-working girls who will look to play an uptempo style of basketball,” Burton said. “We will need to limit our turnovers, convert on our opportunities in the paint, control the boards and make sure that we are rotating quickly on the defensive end.”
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Gabriel Haberkorn, eighth year (31-133 overall)
Returning starters: Brittney Limoseth, 5-11, sr., F, 15.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Sam Battenberg, 5-2, sr., G, 9.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg; Melanie Renforth, 5-9, sr., F, 7.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg; Kaitlyn Filter, 5-4, sr., G; Katie Kuhl, 5-5, sr., G.
Other returning players: Ashley Krueger, 5-7, sr., F; Skyler Powers, 5-8, so., G; Avery Meyer, 5-6, jr., G; Ashley Caraballo, 5-11, sr., F.
Key fact: Waterloo returns senior Ashley Caraballo, a key starter as a freshman who missed the last two years with a pair of knee surgeries, Haberkorn said. Also out for the Pirates this year, for the first time, is 6-foot sophomore forward Brooke Mosher, an all-state volleyball player and University of Illinois recruit.
The lowdown: The Pirates return nine players from last year, including all five starters. Haberkorn says guard play and experience will be the team’s strengths, with six seniors who have been on the varsity since they were freshmen. Senior guard Sam Battenberg is the team’s “rock,” and Haberkorn expects her to lead the program on and off the court. She had 108 assists last year and 222 after her first three years. Senior and first-team all-conference forward Brittany Limoseth started the season 138 points away from 1,000 career points. Waterloo’s goals are to finish second or third in conference and advance at least past the regional finals.
Quotable: “This is the most talented team from top to bottom Waterloo has had in years,” Haberkorn said.
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Bill Sullivan, second year (9-15).
Key returning starters/players: Ashlee Adler, 5-9, jr., G, 10.0 ppg; Kelsi Handel, 5-7, jr., F, 7.9 ppg; Miranda Keith, 5-10, jr., F, 4.5 ppg; Natalie Herring, 5-6, jr., G, 6.9 ppg; Hana King, 5-8, so., F, 7.0 ppg.
Key fact: Without any seniors, the Vanguards will count on several juniors, including Ashlee Adler, whom Sullivan hopes will take the next step and become one of the league’s top players.
The lowdown: Adler is expected to be a top scorer for the team. Handel, a consistent scorer who plays hard, has great potential, Sullivan said. Herring will direct the attack at point guard, while also looking to expand her shooting range. Keith works hard in the post. The Vanguards must replace some key graduated seniors, including Karlee Adler.
Quotable: “We have no seniors this year, but bring back players with varsity experience,” Sullivan said. “We look to build off last year’s second half and would like to see us in the upper half of the conference.”
-- State Journal staff, Jon Masson