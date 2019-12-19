Maggie Trautsch, depth carry DeForest's girls basketball team past Waunakee

“These girls have played together,” Schwenn said. “Our seniors, especially, have played together an awful lot. They all complement each other very well.”

Junior guard Kailee Meeker led Waunakee (4-3, 2-2) with 14 points.

“Our girls battled, they battled all night long,” Waunakee first-year coach Marcus Richter said. “You have to congratulate our girls on their effort. Ultimately, we didn’t make the plays down the stretch.”

After the Warriors opened a six-point lead with 3:38 remaining, the Norskies, ranked seventh in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll, went on an 8-0 run. Trautsch made a 3-pointer from the left corner and then converted two free throws, before senior guard Sam Schaeffer hit a 3-pointer with 2:33 to play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Once we came back, we got refocused a little bit, and then we hit a couple big shots,” Schwenn said. “Maggie hit her 3 out of the corner and then Sam knocked down a big 3 to take the lead. I thought that was pivotal and then we closed it out from the free-throw line.”

Waunakee senior forward Melanie Watson — she had nine points, all on free throws — made the first of two foul shots and tied the game at 52 with 1:53 to play.