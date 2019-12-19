Maggie Trautsch, depth carry DeForest's girls basketball team past Waunakee

DEFOREST — Saddled with four fouls in the second half, DeForest senior guard Maggie Trautsch continued to encourage her teammates while waiting to return against Waunakee on Thursday night.
DeForest’s leading scorer this season remained confident her team, despite a one-point deficit when she went to the bench with 12 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, would hang tough during the tight Badger North Conference girls basketball game.
“I just tried to keep the energy up on the bench and keep us motivated, (saying), `We’ve got this,’’’ the 5-foot-10 Trautsch said. “My teammates held it down and we got the win.”
DeForest played Waunakee even during Trautsch’s absence of 6:38, then overcame a late deficit and rallied for a 61-53 victory.
Trautsch scored a game-high 16 points and 6-0 junior forward Grace Roth had 12 points for DeForest (7-1, 4-0 Badger North), which remained tied for first in league play with three-time WIAA Division 2 defending state champion and top-ranked Beaver Dam.
“It was a great win for us,” Trautsch said. “We came back and battled at the end as a team. We played really well. We hit our free throws, we took care of the ball and we got stops when we needed it.”
DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn was pleased with his team’s composure down the stretch and the depth of scoring. Eight players scored, including six with at least seven points.
“These girls have played together,” Schwenn said. “Our seniors, especially, have played together an awful lot. They all complement each other very well.”
Junior guard Kailee Meeker led Waunakee (4-3, 2-2) with 14 points.
“Our girls battled, they battled all night long,” Waunakee first-year coach Marcus Richter said. “You have to congratulate our girls on their effort. Ultimately, we didn’t make the plays down the stretch.”
After the Warriors opened a six-point lead with 3:38 remaining, the Norskies, ranked seventh in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll, went on an 8-0 run. Trautsch made a 3-pointer from the left corner and then converted two free throws, before senior guard Sam Schaeffer hit a 3-pointer with 2:33 to play.
“Once we came back, we got refocused a little bit, and then we hit a couple big shots,” Schwenn said. “Maggie hit her 3 out of the corner and then Sam knocked down a big 3 to take the lead. I thought that was pivotal and then we closed it out from the free-throw line.”
Waunakee senior forward Melanie Watson — she had nine points, all on free throws — made the first of two foul shots and tied the game at 52 with 1:53 to play.
Roth scored on a putback of her own miss, giving DeForest a 54-52 lead with 1:04 left. She was determined after she grabbed the rebound. “I just wanted to score,” Roth said.
After Watson again made one of two foul shots, pulling Waunakee within 54-53 with 54.5 seconds left, DeForest scored the game’s final seven points on 7-for-8 free-throw shooting.
Roth converted two free throws and gave the Norskies a 56-53 lead with 49 seconds left. Schaeffer made the second of two foul shots, giving DeForest a 57-53 lead with 35.2 seconds remaining.
Overall, DeForest made 22 of 28 free throws.
The Warriors’ three defeats this season have been to state-ranked teams, Middleton, Beaver Dam and now DeForest.
“It was absolutely a game of runs, and, ultimately, DeForest made the run at the end,” Richter said. “They had the final run in them.”
Waunakee 29 24 — 53
DeForest 29 32 — 61
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meeker 5 3-5 14, Watson 0 9-12 9, Sawicki 3 2-4 8, Maier 2 2-2 7, Meudt 3 0-1 6, Dotzler 1 2-2 4, Statz 1 0-0 3, Ehle 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 18-26 53.
DEFOREST — Trautsch 4 6-6 16, Roth 4 4-4 12, Derlein 3 1-2 9, Compe 2 2-3 7, Schaeffer 1 4-7 7, Mickelson 2 2-2 7, M. Hahn 0 2-2 2, Tschumper 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 22-28 61.
3-point goals: W 3 (Statz 1, Maier 1, Meeker 1); D 7 (Trautsch 2, Derlein 2, Compe 1, Schaeffer 1, Mickelson 1). Total fouls: W 22; D 21. Fouled out: Dotzler, Ehle, Mickleson.