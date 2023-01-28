Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball stymie Oregon

OREGON — The Oregon girls basketball team hoped to keep building its momentum Saturday night after upending a state-ranked opponent two days before.

Sauk Prairie, led by Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner, had other ideas.

Hartwig, a 6-foot-2 senior forward who’s committed to the University of Evansville, had 22 points and 12 rebounds and 5-8 junior guard Paukner added 14 points as Sauk Prairie defeated cold-shooting Oregon 51-40 in a Badger West Conference game Saturday night.

Hartwig, despite foul trouble, had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots and Paukner added 11 points in the first half as the Eagles (11-7 overall, 6-6 Badger West) grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead.

“It’s always the plan to establish Maggie inside,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “Tonight, it just worked out. Her teammates did a great job of finding her early in the game and she did a great job finishing. That’s been inconsistent for her this year.

“She’s a heck of a basketball player. I was really proud of the way she rebounded really hard. It was awesome to get her going early to get her confidence going and that got everyone’s confidence going, as well.”

Junior guard Erelyn Apel made two 3-pointers and scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, helping the Eagles hold off the host Panthers (11-7, 7-4).

Hartwig said she was glad to see the Eagles start strong. She said she spent extra time working on finishing shots in practice leading up to the game and also on her own against her 6-6 father, Nick Hartwig.

“This is super exciting,” Maggie Hartwig said. “This one and (Madison) Edgewood. I think we really deserved those victories. We’ve been working really hard for this.”

Delaney Nyenhuis led Oregon with 15 points, including nine in the second half. Olivia Neis contributed 12 points for the Panthers, who had earned a 53-47 triumph Thursday night over Cuba City, which was ranked second in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

“Sauk is a very physical team,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “Paukner and Hartwig really played well. We didn’t control them very much. Obviously, we can’t control missed shots. … We’re just not putting the ball in the basket. .. I’m proud of my girls. They didn’t give up. They never do.”

Hartwig scored her team’s first eight points, helping the Eagles take an 8-4 lead in the first 3 minutes, 24 seconds.

“(Hartwig) can score on either side of the basket,” Wamsley said. “She hit some mid-range shots. She’s a (heck) of a rebounder. She was a tough matchup for us.”

Sauk Prairie used a 12-0 run to seize a 23-6 lead with 5:56 remaining in the first half. Paukner scored the first eight points in the run.

The Panthers scored six unanswered points and rallied within 23-12. But Paukner made a 3-point shot, increasing the Eagles lead to 28-14 with 1:10 left before halftime.

“I was most proud of our defense,” Breunig said. “In the first half to hold Oregon to 14 points is phenomenal. They can shoot the lights out.”

The Eagles scored the first six points of the second half, ballooning the lead to 34-14. Oregon responded with a 10-0 run, closing within 34-24 on McKenna Carroll’s 3-pointer.

Apel answered with two 3-point shots, pushing the Eagles’ lead to 40-24 with 8:08 to play. The Panthers rallied within eight points (46-38), but could get no closer.

Sauk Prairie won its fourth consecutive game and 10th in the past 12 games. The Eagles defeated Madison Edgewood 50-38 on Jan. 17, Mount Horeb 60-58 on Jan. 19 and Monroe 59-35 on Tuesday. Hartwig scored 20 points and sophomore forward Macee Gulden added 11 points in the victory over Monroe.

Oregon entered the game having won six of its past seven games.

The Panthers missed an opportunity to pull into a tie for first place with Reedsburg, tied for ninth in Division 2 in the AP poll. The Reedsburg-Madison Edgewood game scheduled for Saturday night was postponed until Monday due to Saturday’s snowy weather.

Oregon’s schedule included a difficult recent stretch in which the Panthers defeated Columbus 70-44 on Jan. 21, lost to Reedsburg 55-51 on Tuesday and topped previously undefeated Cuba City on Thursday.