Madison West names former player interim girls basketball coach

Madison West named Giselle Monette as its interim girls basketball coach for this season.
Monette, a 2017 Madison West graduate, was a four-year starter for the Regents girls basketball team and led the team in scoring during her senior year. She also was a standout goalkeeper for the West girls soccer team.
She replaces Chaz Jones.
“Giselle’s personal experience as a former Regent basketball player combined with her professional experience as a coach will be a great asset this season,” Madison West athletic director Corvonn Gaines said in a release. “We’re looking forward to the positive impact she will make on the team as the season approaches.”
Monette graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May with a degree in sociology and was a leader of multiple university student organizations, Gaines said.
Monette served as a volunteer basketball assistant at West during the 2019-20 school year and coached the girls freshman soccer team in 2021. She also has coached elementary and middle school athletes through the YMCA.
The West athletic department did a search for a permanent coach but determined Monette’s experience as a former student and coach “will be a perfect fit to lead the team this season. The department will re-open the application pool for a permanent head coaching position in the spring,” Gaines said.
Jones had been hired in 2015. His resignation was announced in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
West finished 3-21 last season, including 1-17 in the Big Eight Conference.
