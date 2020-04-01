Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus overcomes knee injury, excels on road to All-Area girls basketball player of year honor

“I’ve known a lot of my friends since elementary school,” said Kapinus, who hopes to study sports medicine in college. “They are not just friends, they are family. I just want to be together before we go in different directions.”

Coach of the year

Middleton’s Jeff Kind, in his 28th season coaching the Cardinals, was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball coach of the year.

Kind led his top-ranked team to a 25-1 overall record and 17-1 in conference play while sharing the Big Eight title with Madison Memorial.

“This is really a special group,” Kind said about his team, which included eight seniors.

Middleton, after an early season loss to Memorial, improved in all phases and won its final 20 games, including twice defeating Memorial. The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament for the 12th time and third time in the past four years.

Middleton, after finishing as state runner-up last year, was seeking its first state title and entered the semifinals as the top seed in Division 1. But the Cardinals never got a chance to see how it would turn out due to the tournament’s cancellation.