Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus, Middleton's Sitori Tanin earn WBCA Division 1 first-team all-state honors

Madison Memorial senior Leilani Kapinus and Middleton senior Sitori Tanin were named to the first team of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team, which was announced Monday.

Madison Memorial senior Emmoni Rankins was an honorable-mention selection in Division 1.

Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke and senior Jada Donaldson were first-team choices in Division 2. Honorable-mention selections included area players Natalie Jens, a Beaver Dam junior; Maggie Trautsch, a DeForest senior; Liz Uhl, an Oregon senior; and Mahra Wieman, a Reedsburg sophomore.

Marshall junior Anna Lutz and Madison Edgewood junior Sarah Lazar were first-team selections in Division 3.

Marshall junior Laura Nickel, Edgewood junior Baluck Deang and Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Grace Schmidt were honorable-mention choices, as was Dodgeville junior Olivia Argall.

In Division 4, Mineral Point senior Nicole Johnson was selected for the first team.