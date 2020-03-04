You are the owner of this article.
Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus earns Big Eight player of year honor for girls basketball
Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus earns Big Eight player of year honor for girls basketball

Prep girls basketball photo: Memorial's Leilani Kapinus, Middleton's Sitori Tanin

Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus goes up for a layout past Middleton's Sitori Tanin (right) in the first period, as Madison Memorial takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Middleton High School

 Greg Dixon

Madison Memorial swept top individual honors when the Big Eight Conference girls basketball all-conference team was named Wednesday.

Madison Memorial senior Leilani Kapinus was named the player of the year.

Memorial senior Daiysha Brown was defensive player of the year.

The Spartans' Marques Flowers was coach of the year.

Middleton and Memorial shared the conference title.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Leilani Kapinus, sr., G/F, Madison Memorial; Sitori Tanin, sr., G/F, Middleton; Claudia Fieiras, jr., G, Janesville Craig; Jazzanay Seymore, jr., F, Sun Prairie; Mia Morel, jr., G, Madison Memorial; Kalena Bentley, sr., PG, Madison East; Rayna Briggs, sr., G, Verona; Emmoni Rankins, sr., G, Madison Memorial.

Player of the Year: Leilani Kapinus, sr., Madison Memorial.

Defensive Player of the Year: Daiysha Brown, sr., Madison Memorial.

Coach of the Year: Marques Flowers, Madison Memorial.

SECOND TEAM

Kate Huml, so., G, Janesville Craig; Megan Lowrey, sr., G, Madison La Follette; Megan Murphy, fr., G, Verona; Josie Lemirande, sr., G, Middleton; Antionique Auston, fr., G, Sun Prairie; Karina Bursac, sr., F, Middleton; McKenna Monogue, so., G/F, Middleton; Daiysha Brown, sr., G, Madison Memorial.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Memorial: Meghan Drucker, sr., F.

Janesville Craig: Hannah Dunlavy, sr., G.

Janesville Parker: Tina Shelton, sr., G.

Madison East: Alonna Harvey-Williams, sr., G; Nevaehia Boston, sr., F, Madison East.

Madison La Follette: Malia Green, so., G; Evelyn Walker, jr., F.

Madison Memorial: Maya White Eagle, jr., G.

Middleton: Evie Coleman, sr., F.

Sun Prairie: Ashley Rae, jr., F; Maria Outlay, fr., G; Grace Radlund, jr., G.

Verona: Rachel Parman, sr., G; Paige Lambe, sr., C.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

