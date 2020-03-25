Madison Memorial's Leilani Kapinus, Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke earn first-team honors on AP All-State team

The Blugolds (25-1 this season) qualified for the past four Division 4 championship games and won two of the three they played.

Their semifinal win gave the Blugolds a championship game against Melrose-Mindoro (26-1), the same team it defeated for titles in 2018 and 2019.

But even as the postseason awards begin to pile up, they won’t erase the fact that the Blugolds didn’t get the chance to win a third championship.

“The awards are truly a great honor, every single one of them,” Lexi said. “It’s still painful, though, because we didn’t get to finish the year the way we wanted to.

“It’s still really fresh in my head, and this team was really, really close this year. It would have been another game to play with my dad, my sister (Macy) and, the senior class and everyone else.”

Said Dave Donarski: “I feel the same as she does with the awards,” Dave said. “I know how badly she wanted to win that (championship) game. It was tough talking to the girls after (the tournament was canceled). It was no one’s fault, but it was tough.”