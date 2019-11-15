Sun-Prairie-at-Madison-Memorial-girls-basketball-04-G9W0011-11162018204134

Madison Memorial senior Daiysha Brown has orally committed to Grayson College in Texas for women’s basketball, according to a Twitter announcement by Madison Memorial girls basketball.

Brown, is a 5-foot-8 guard, who averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 steals last year for the Spartans, who advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal round.

Spartans coach Marques Flowers described Brown as an excellent on-ball defender and a player who attacks the basket well on offense.

Grayson College is a NJCAA program in Denison in Grayson County, Texas, which is about 75 miles north of Dallas.

