Madison Memorial junior guard Mia Morel makes college decision for women's basketball

The addition of Morel – and her quickness, defensive ability and offensive skills – and the return of senior guard/forward and Penn State commit Leilani Kapinus from a knee injury suffered last season propelled Memorial to an undefeated start to the season and to the top of the state rankings during the season.

Memorial and Middleton wound up sharing the Big Eight title, each with 17-1 records. Memorial finished 24-2, losing twice to Middleton, including in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final when Middleton was top-ranked and Memorial was second-ranked.

Morel played in Memorial’s victory over Middleton in December, but didn’t play in the two losses to the Cardinals. Morel finished as Memorial's second-leading scorer behind Kapinus.

Morel, while playing for Marshall as a sophomore, was a first-team choice in Division 3 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2018-19 season. She was on The Associated Press all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions).

She was a second-team selection on the 2018-19 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls basketball team (which included all divisions). She was a first-team all-conference selection and the Capitol South co-player of the year with teammate Anna Lutz.