Madison Memorial junior guard Mia Morel makes college decision for women's basketball

Madison Memorial junior guard Mia Morel announced Thursday on Twitter that she plans to attend California Baptist University and play women’s college basketball.
California Baptist, located in Riverside, California, plays in the Western Athletic Conference and is an NCAA Division I program.
The 5-foot-7 Morel played in 14 girls basketball games this season, before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury in January.
She finished the season averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 steals, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Spartans, coached by Marques Flowers.
Morel was a first-team all-conference choice on the Big Eight Conference girls basketball team and a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.
Morel tore her ACL during Memorial’s 79-58 home victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight game on Jan. 23 and was taken from the gym on a stretcher. She was driving to the basket and planted her leg when going up for a layup when the injury occurred.
She later had surgery.
Morel transferred to Memorial from Marshall prior to this school year. She helped lead Marshall to two WIAA Division 3 state championships before arriving at Memorial.
The addition of Morel – and her quickness, defensive ability and offensive skills – and the return of senior guard/forward and Penn State commit Leilani Kapinus from a knee injury suffered last season propelled Memorial to an undefeated start to the season and to the top of the state rankings during the season.
Memorial and Middleton wound up sharing the Big Eight title, each with 17-1 records. Memorial finished 24-2, losing twice to Middleton, including in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final when Middleton was top-ranked and Memorial was second-ranked.
Morel played in Memorial’s victory over Middleton in December, but didn’t play in the two losses to the Cardinals. Morel finished as Memorial's second-leading scorer behind Kapinus.
Morel, while playing for Marshall as a sophomore, was a first-team choice in Division 3 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2018-19 season. She was on The Associated Press all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions).
She was a second-team selection on the 2018-19 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls basketball team (which included all divisions). She was a first-team all-conference selection and the Capitol South co-player of the year with teammate Anna Lutz.
Morel had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in Marshall’s 58-37 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a Division 3 state semifinal and 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-56 victory over previously undefeated Laconia in the title game last year.
Morel tweeted Thursday: “Yesterday I made an amazing decision to continue my academic and athletic career at CBU! I’m very blessed to have received this offer! I wanna thank everyone who has supported me since day one. Thank you @CBUwbb. I’m very excited, I can’t wait!”
Morel played with the Wisconsin Lakers program since third grade. The Wisconsin Lakers tweeted Thursday:
“Congratulations to Mia Morel from Madison Memorial on her Div 1 commitment to California Baptist University from the Western Athletic Conference. Mia suffered a knee injury in January and is on the road to recovery. CBU is getting a good 1! UR Laker family is very proud of u!!!!”
California Baptist's 2019-20 roster list included Lauren With and Caitlyn Harper, both from Hartland Arrowhead and also the Wisconsin Lakers club team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!