Madison Memorial girls basketball team climbs into tie for top spot in Division 1 in Associated Press poll

The undefeated Madison Memorial girls basketball team moved into a tie with Bay Port for the No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday.
Memorial leads the Big Eight Conference. Bay Port is the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion.
Middleton, the defending Division 1 state runner-up, was ranked fourth.
Three-time defending Division 2 champion Beaver Dam remained top-ranked in Division 2.
DeForest moved up to No. 3.
Monona Grove earned honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 3, Lake Mills was third and Marshall seventh. Platteville stayed No. 1.
La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4.
Mineral Point was an honorable-mention pick.
Also, Cuba City was fifth.
In Division 5, Black Hawk remained No. 1.
Also, Fall River was fifth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin girls prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1 (tie), Bay Port (4)*13-0*76*1
1 (tie), Madison Memorial (4)*13-0*76*2
3, Germantown*10-1*63*4
4, Middleton*12-1*56*5
5, Mukwonago*12-1*47*6
6, Milw. Divine Savior*11-2*37*7
7, Appleton East*13-2*34*3
8, Kimberly*11-3*25*T8
9, Oconomowoc*11-2*15*NR
10, Wales Kettle Moraine*10-3*7*T8
Others receiving votes: Sussex Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Beaver Dam (7)*12-2*79*1
2, Hortonville (1)*14-1*73*2
3, DeForest*11-2*57*7
4, South Milwaukee*13-1*48*T5
5, Milw. Pius XI*10-3*45*T8
6, Onalaska*9-3*29*3
7, Union Grove*11-1*28*10
8, Pewaukee*11-4*23*4
9, Green Bay Notre Dame*10-4*19*T5
10, River Falls*11-2*16*NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Platteville (8)*13-0*80*1
2, Freedom*12-1*69*2
3, Lake Mills*14-1*65*T3
4, Kewaunee*11-0*58*5
5, Wrightstown*10-2*39*T3
6, Prescott*8-1*30*T6
7, Marshall*9-4*25*8
8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood*11-0*16*10
9 (tie), Prairie du Chien*9-3*15*9
9 (tie), Laconia*11-2*15*NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, St. Croix Falls 5, Appleton Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, La Crosse Aquinas (8)*12-1*80*1
2, Howards Grove*12-0*66*3
3, Racine Lutheran*12-0*65*4
4, Melrose-Mindoro*11-1*55*2
5, Cuba City*9-1*51*5
6, Neillsville*10-1*40*7
7, Colfax*10-2*31*9
8, Crandon*9-2*28*8
9, Mishicot*9-3*15*6
10, Bonduel*12-2*4*NR
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Black Hawk (8)*12-0*80*1
2, Clear Lake*13-0*72*2
3 (tie), Bangor*11-1*57*5
3 (tie), River Ridge*12-1*57*3
5, Fall River*13-1*52*4
6, Shullsburg*11-2*39*7
7, Oneida Nation*13-0*34*8
8, Loyal*9-2*21*9
9, Wausau Newman*10-3*13*6
10, Randolph*11-3*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky