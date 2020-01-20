Madison Memorial girls basketball team climbs into tie for top spot in Division 1 in Associated Press poll

The undefeated Madison Memorial girls basketball team moved into a tie with Bay Port for the No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday.

Memorial leads the Big Eight Conference. Bay Port is the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion.

Middleton, the defending Division 1 state runner-up, was ranked fourth.

Three-time defending Division 2 champion Beaver Dam remained top-ranked in Division 2.

DeForest moved up to No. 3.

Monona Grove earned honorable-mention recognition.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was third and Marshall seventh. Platteville stayed No. 1.

La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point was an honorable-mention pick.

Also, Cuba City was fifth.

In Division 5, Black Hawk remained No. 1.

Also, Fall River was fifth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS