This is the season Madison Memorial girls basketball coach Marques Flowers has been building toward.
His young group grew up the past two years and now the junior-laden Spartans roster, led by highly recruited guard/forward Leilani Kapinus, is eager to inflict some damage in the Big Eight Conference.
Flowers’ building project had a successful unveiling Friday night.
Host Madison Memorial, expected to be one of the league favorites after finishing fourth last season, held off two-time defending conference champion Sun Prairie 59-52 in the season opener for the Big Eight rivals.
“It was a good first game,” said Flowers, whose team is ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net preseason poll. “We talked (afterward) about we want to let this be our worst game, so we keep getting better each time we play and continue to have that growth mindset and that focus on continual growth throughout the season. We want to play all 28 games. This is just one of 28. … It’s a good win. They are a tough team, a hard-nosed team.”
Liliana Garcia, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, led the Spartans with 15 points. Two more juniors, the 5-11 Kapinus and 5-7 guard Emmoni Rankins, had 12 points apiece for Memorial, which sank eight 3-pointers.
“I feel like last year we kind of played more as individuals, but this year we are clicking and the chemistry is way better,” Garcia said. “We know where everybody is (on the court) and we are learning how to play with each other.”
Sun Prairie senior guard Alexis Baker — praised by Cardinals coach John Olson for her defensive effort on Kapinus — had a team-high 14 points, including 13 in the second half. Sophomore center Jazzanay Seymore scored 13 points.
“I think the girls did an outstanding job,” said Olson, who started four sophomores. “They battled. It kind of gives us a baseline. They don’t give up. They don’t quit.”
Sun Prairie, which won the outright conference crown last year after sharing the league title with Middleton in 2016-17, entered the game short-handed. Senior guard Grace Hilber, who has signed with NCAA Division II Lewis University in Illinois, was held out due to an ankle injury and senior wing Elle Moore is sidelined until possibly February due to a knee injury (including a torn anterior cruciate), Olson said.
The Spartans, using persistent full-court pressure, used a 13-0 run to overcome a 15-13 deficit and take a 26-15 lead with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half. The left-handed Garcia’s steal and layup capped the run. The Cardinals went 7:20 without scoring until sophomore wing Grace Radlund scored on a fast break, making it 26-17 with 4:19 left in the first half.
“We are a little short on guards,” Olson said. “Grace Hilber will help, obviously, with that. Having them together for such a short time (in practice), we will work on (breaking) pressure. We’ll correct that. They are very coachable kids.”
Sun Prairie cut a 21-point deficit (50-29 with 11:57 remaining in the second half) to seven points (54-47 with 4:05 to play). But the Cardinals never drew closer.
“There was a lot of good stuff there,” said Flowers, whose team was without junior forward Cynthia Rosales (leg injury). “I think we have to continue to work on the finer points of execution and executing our system. There were some times we had lapses. That is something we are really working on: Playing a complete game and trying to raise our level.”
Flowers was heartened that the Spartans persevered despite Kapinus’ playing time being limited by foul trouble.
“(Kapinus) gets a lot of credit and publicity, but this is a deep, deep team,” Flowers said.
Said Garcia: “She is a key component in our team, but we know we have talent and we can do it. It’s easier doing it with her, but without her we are still a team and can still do it.”
Sun Prairie 21 31 — 52
Madison Memorial 32 27 — 59
SUN PRAIRIE — Baker 3 8-9 14, Lutes 1 2-4 4, Radlund 3 1-2 7, Rae 1 1-2 3, Alexander 4 0-0 8, Kostelnik 0 0-1 0, Strey 1 1-2 3, Seymore 3 6-9 13. Totals 16 19-29 52.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 2 0-0 6, Rankins 4 2-3 12, Kapinus 3 5-10 12, Brown 1 1-4 3, Garcia 4 6-10 15, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Sweet 2 1-2 6, White Eagle 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-29 59.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Seymore 1), MM 8 (Peters 2, Rankins 2, Kapinus 1, Garcia 1, Wilson 1, Sweet 1). Total fouls — MM 22, SP 23. Fouled out — Rae, Strey.