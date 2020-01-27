Madison Memorial, Bay Port girls basketball teams remain tied for No. 1 in Division 1 in AP poll

The undefeated Madison Memorial girls basketball team remained in a tie with Bay Port for the No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday night.

Middleton was fourth-ranked in Division 1.

Hortonville took over the top spot in Division 2. Beaver Dam dropped to second after losing to La Crosse Aquinas. DeForest was third-ranked.

In Division 3, Platteville stayed No. 1.

Lake Mills was third and Marshall sixth.

Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4.

Mineral Point earned honorable-mention recognition.

Also, Cuba City was tied for ninth with Crandon.

Black Hawk was first in Division 5.

Also, Fall River was fifth.

