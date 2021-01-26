 Skip to main content
Madison La Follette's Evelyn Walker makes commitment for women's basketball
Madison La Follette senior Evelyn Walker announced on Twitter that she has committed to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans to play women’s basketball.

Walker was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-1 Walker started on La Follette’s varsity team the past three years and Lancers coach Will Green believed Walker was ready to have a breakout season as a post player as a senior in his preseason preview to the Wisconsin State Journal.

However, La Follette isn’t playing this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“She is a strong post player, who has developed over her time at La Follette,” Green wrote. “She is a true natural leader on and off the court.”

Walker tweeted: “I'm very proud and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at UW Eau Claire, I'm so very thankful for this opportunity to continue what I love at a place I've grown to love.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

