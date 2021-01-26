Madison La Follette's Evelyn Walker makes commitment for women's basketball

Madison La Follette senior Evelyn Walker announced on Twitter that she has committed to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans to play women’s basketball.

Walker was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-1 Walker started on La Follette’s varsity team the past three years and Lancers coach Will Green believed Walker was ready to have a breakout season as a post player as a senior in his preseason preview to the Wisconsin State Journal.

However, La Follette isn’t playing this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“She is a strong post player, who has developed over her time at La Follette,” Green wrote. “She is a true natural leader on and off the court.”

Walker tweeted: “I'm very proud and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at UW Eau Claire, I'm so very thankful for this opportunity to continue what I love at a place I've grown to love.”

