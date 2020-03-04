You are the owner of this article.
Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart earns boys basketball player of the year honor in Big Eight Conference
Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart earns boys basketball player of the year honor in Big Eight Conference

Madison La Follette 100, Madison West 77

Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart shoots over Madison West's James Hughes in the first period, as Madison La Follette takes on Madison West in Wisconsin WIAA boys high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at West High School

 Greg Dixon

Madison La Follette senior Isaiah Stewart was named the Big Eight Conference boys basketball player of the year when the all-conference team was released Wednesday.

Madison East senior Keonte Jones was named the defensive player of the year. 

La Follette's Curtrel Robinson was the coach of the year. 

La Follette won the conference title. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Isaiah Stewart, sr., G, Madison La Follette; Keonte Jones, sr., G, Madison East; Colin Schaefer, so., PG, Sun Prairie; Dayne Armwald, sr., F, Madison West; Caleb Scoville, sr., G/F, Janesville Craig; Derek Gray, sr., G, Madison La Follette; Ben Probst, sr., G, Madison La Follette; Angelo Rizzo, jr., G, Janesville Craig.

Player of the Year: Isaiah Stewart, sr., Madison La Follette.

Defensive Player of the Year: Keonte Jones, sr., Madison East.

Coach of the Year: Curtrel Robinson, Madison La Follette.

SECOND TEAM

Delaware Hale, sr., F, Sun Prairie; Yacouba Traore Jr., sr., C, Madison Memorial; Kyle Yu, jr., G, Madison Memorial; Jevan Boyton, jr., F, Madison East; Cole Deptula, sr., G, Middleton; Jaden Bell, sr., PG/SG, Beloit Memorial; Robert DeLong, jr., G, Janesville Parker; Parker Van Buren, sr., C, Middleton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Janesville Craig: Marshaun Harriel, so., PG.

Janesville Parker: Brenden Weis, jr., G; Brady Biba, sr., F.

Madison East: David McKinley, sr., G.

Madison La Follette: Dakovin Prather, sr., F.

Madison Memorial: Junior Mitchell, jr., G; Kwan Lewis, sr., G; Drew Collins, sr., G.

Sun Prairie: Dawson Hughes, sr., G.

Verona: Haakon Anderson, sr., G/F.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

