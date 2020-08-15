Madison Edgewood's Sarah Lazar commits to Saint Louis University for women's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Edgewood senior-to-be Sarah Lazar announced on Twitter on Saturday night that she has orally committed to Saint Louis University and plans to play women’s college basketball.

Lisa Stone is the Saint Louis University women’s basketball coach. Stone was a standout at Oregon High School and the University of Iowa and a former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach.

The 6-foot-3 Lazar averaged 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders last season.

Lazar was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection on the Badger South Conference team.

Lazar was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state team. She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team (which includes all divisions).

Edgewood finished 16-9 overall, including 10-4 in the Badger South (third place).

Fifth-seeded Edgewood defeated 12th-seeded Viroqua 75-21 and fourth-seeded Dodgeville 51-47, before falling to top-seeded Platteville 47-38 in a WIAA regional final.

Lazar tweeted: “I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Saint Louis University! I want to thank my family, friends and teammates, and all of my coaches who have encouraged me through the years, especially Lora Staveness, Bob Johnson, and Reggie Williams, along with my trainers Gary Close, Kjersten Bakke, and Michael Boos. Blessed to have crossed paths with Coach Stone and I’m proud of be a Billiken.”

