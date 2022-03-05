Madison Edgewood girls basketball can't land 'knockout blow' in WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal loss

WAUTOMA — Lora Staveness has seen her Madison Edgewood high school girls basketball team rally a number of times this season.

The Crusaders delivered a solid counterpunch when they needed it early on in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final. However, No. 3 Edgewood couldn’t put together a knockout combination.

After cutting a 15-point first-half deficit down to six, the Crusaders didn’t have another answer for top-seeded Waupun, suffering a season-ending 63-37 loss at Wautoma High School.

Edgewood senior Amber Grosse scored a team-high nine points as the Warriors, led by senior Abbie Aalsma’s game-high 24 points, kept the Crusaders without a double-digit scorer to head back to the state tournament for the first time since 1996.

“It’s so difficult, the road to get here. You have to have so many things go your way, so for our kids today, it’s special on so many levels,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “For the community off Waupun itself, to come out and see the support we had here today, the kids just kind of took it all in. As the game unfolded and it all played out, you could just tell the emotions and everything that go with it.”

The Warriors, who will face either St. Croix Falls, Freedom or Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Division 3 state semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, seized command early. After trailing 5-2 in the opening minutes, Waupun (26-3) ripped off an 18-0 surge, including a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Kayl Petersen and a punctuated by a triple from Aalsma with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining until halftime for a 20-5 lead.

Staveness proceeded to call a full timeout to help the Crusaders (19-9) reset. It worked initially as Edgewood clawed back with a 13-4 run, capped off by a Grosse backdoor layup and a 3-pointer by senior Maisy Andes, to pull within 24-18 with 5:06 remaining the half.

Tim Aalsma returned the favor with a full timeout and the Warriors responded in kind, closing the half on a 12-5 spurt to seize a 36-23 lead at halftime.

“I knew they had it in them; we’ve come back before and we’ve been really gritty lately, we just didn’t shoot the ball well. A big part of that is to their credit; their length and their quickness, and we just looked out of sorts for whatever reason,” Staveness said.

“Every time they scored, I knew they could get on a run but we were talking after every timeout like ‘Hey, we’re not letting them get on a run. We’re going to play defense like we know how,’” Abbie Aalsma added.

The Illinois State commit and company stuck to their word.

Waupun picked up where it left off after the intermission, reeling off a 9-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 45-25 on a baby hook shot by senior Gaby Matamoros with 13:55 to play. The Crusaders again took a full timeout and looked poised to make another surge.

A mid-range jumper by Madison Foley, plus a pair of Abby Barth free throws and a layup by Grace Nwankwo countered a triple by Waupun’s Gracie Gopalan to pull the Crusaders within 48-31 with 10:18 left. Nwankwo couldn’t convert on her chance at a three-point play however, and Waupun answered with an Aalsma jumper and a slick Gopalan eurostep, scoop layup off the glass for a 52-31 lead and the Warriors never looked back.

“We just stayed patient and knew we had to keep punching back, too, and I felt good about it, even when they scored,” Gopalan said.

“I wish when we got it to six, we could have just kept it there and you always wonder, right?” Staveness added. “But I’m happy for our seniors; they got here, helped bring back that toughness we had when we made our state tournament runs and they really dialed in the last 8-9 weeks.”

Petersen contributed 15 points and Gopalan had 11 to help pace the Warriors, while Barth chipped in eight for the Crusaders.

Waupun 36 27 — 63

Madison Edgewood 23 14 — 37

WAUPUN (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Aalsma 2 2-2 6, A. Aalsma 6 10-10 24, VandeStreek 1 1-3 3, Theune 1 0-0 2, Matamoros 1 0-0 2, Gopoalan 3 4-7 11, Petersen 6 1-1 15. Totals 20 18-23 63.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Moschkau 0 0-1 0, Fernandez 2 0-0 6, Foley 2 1-2 6, Andes 1 0-0 3, Barth 0 6-8 6, Grosse 3 2-3 9, Nwankwo 1 2-3 4, M. Schmotzer 0 1-2 1, Tomlinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 12-19 37.

3-point goals — W 5 (A. Aalsma 2, Petersen 2, Gopalan 1), ME 5 (Fernandez 2, Foley 1, Andes 1, Grosse 1). Total fouls — W 16, ME 19.

