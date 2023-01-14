Madison East's Kylah McCullers finds easy motivation against Sun Prairie East

VERONA — Madison East senior Kylah McCullers grew up playing in youth basketball leagues in Sun Prairie.

The 5-foot-7 guard who chose to open enroll at Madison East said she always feels an extra incentive whenever the Purgolders match up against a Sun Prairie team.

McCullers had her second big game of the season against Sun Prairie East on Saturday.

She made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points in leading Madison East to a 70-51 victory in a foul-filled Big Eight Conference girls basketball game Saturday at Verona High School.

That followed a 30-point performance in Madison East’s 74-53 victory over Sun Prairie East in November.

“I just want to play hard against any Sun Prairie team — Sun Prairie East or West,” McCullers said.

Junior forward Kearra Jones had 20 points and senior guard Maya Griffin made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Purgolders (5-8, 5-6 Big Eight), who snapped a seven-game losing streak.

“We were in a little slump there, but it definitely feels good to come in on the other side of the column with a `W,’ ’’ said Alysha Justice, in her first season as the Purgolders’ coach. “I think the girls are coming around to understand we are at the halfway point of the season. We started off with Sun Prairie East and now coming back around for the second time, I think it’s finally getting to them that, `This is it. We have to start playing our best basketball right now.’”

The game was part of the second annual Big Eight Conference Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase, with the girls games played at Verona and the boys games at Middleton.

McCullers (11 points) and Jones combined for 20 points as Madison East took a 33-19 halftime lead.

The Purgolders used a 12-0 run in a 75-second span to take a 20-8 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half. Madison East’s pressure forced repeated turnovers during the run, which included Jones and McCullers each scoring five points.

“McCullers is a good player,” Sun Prairie East coach John Olson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on her. She’s going to get her 20.”

Sun Prairie East (5-10, 4-7) had opportunities to close the gap. But the Cardinals were only 10 for 21 from the foul line in the first half and wound up 20 for 42.

Fifty fouls were called and 72 free throws attempted, with the Purgolders converting 20 of 30 from the foul line. Jones was 10 for 14 from the line.

Senior post Lucy Strey and junior wing Kaitlin Bindley scored 14 points apiece for the Cardinals, whose three-game winning streak ended.

“They are growing and they are learning,” Olson said about his young team. “They are progressing. … We got down, but we came back.”

Strey, saddled with foul trouble in the first half that often left Sun Prairie East using four freshmen in the lineup, scored 12 of her points in the second half — including her team’s first 10 after halftime.

That allowed Sun Prairie East to close within nine points. But Madison East went on a 13-2 run, which included 3-pointers made by Griffin and McCullers, and led 55-35 with 8:09 left to play.

Olson said the Cardinals couldn’t afford to have Strey in foul trouble and needed to convert at the foul line.

“Twenty for 42 from the free throw line,” Olson said. “You can win a game or lose a game at the line.”

Justice — whose father, Dedric Justice, is a Purgolders’ varsity assistant and brother, Marcus Justice, is a Junior Varsity coach — replaced Ronda McLin, who became the Sun Prairie West coach this season.

“It’s been good,” Alysha Justice said about her first season. “Obviously, every team is going to have their ups and downs and their wins and losses. It just matters how us as coaches handle them and how we make sure the players understand what their roles are and how to adjust from going from winning at the start of the season to losing, and now, hopefully, getting back on that winning streak again.”