Try 1 month for 99¢
04WestEastBBall0309AJA-01172019204855

Madison East's Ashala Moseberry (24) puts up a shot against Madison West's Dana Zidani (30) in the first half of a Big Eight girls basketball game at Madison West High School in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison East senior guard Ashala Moseberry was selected as Big Eight Conference girls basketball player of the year, according to a vote of coaches and released by the conference Tuesday.

Sun Prairie senior guard Alexis Baker was named the defensive player of the year.

Madison Memorial's Marques Flowers was named coach of the year.

Middleton was the league's regular-season champion. 

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE 

Girls basketball all-conference team

FIRST TEAM

Grace Hilber, Sun Prairie, senior, guard

Ashala Moseberry, Madison East, senior, guard

Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette, freshman, guard

Emmoni Rankins, Madison Memorial, junior, guard

Sitori Tanin, Middleton junior, forward

SECOND TEAM

Alexis Baker, Sun Prairie, senior, guard

Rayna Briggs, Verona, junior, guard

Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig, sophomore, forward

Hannah Flottmeyer, Middleton, senior, forward

Emily Pierson, Janesville Craig, senior, guard

THIRD TEAM

Nevaehia Boston, Madison East, junior, forward

Kaitlin Eder, Madison La Follette, senior, guard

Sydni Olson, Madison La Follette, senior, forward

Jazzanay Seymore, Sun Prairie, sophomore, forward

Maya White Eagle, Madison Memorial, sophomore, guard

HONORABLE MENTION

Daiysha Brown, Madison Memorial, junior, guard

Evie Coleman, Middleton, junior, guard

Ryann Porter, Janesville Parker, junior, forward

Ashley Rae, Sun Prairie, sophomore, forward

Nyenhial Riak, Madison La Follette, junior, forward

AWARDS

Player of the year — Ashala Moseberry, Madison East, senior, guard

Defensive player of the year — Alexis Baker, Sun Prairie, senior, guard

Coach of the year — Marques Flowers, Madison Memorial

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments