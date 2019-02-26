Madison East senior guard Ashala Moseberry was selected as Big Eight Conference girls basketball player of the year, according to a vote of coaches and released by the conference Tuesday.
Sun Prairie senior guard Alexis Baker was named the defensive player of the year.
Madison Memorial's Marques Flowers was named coach of the year.
Middleton was the league's regular-season champion.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Girls basketball all-conference team
FIRST TEAM
Grace Hilber, Sun Prairie, senior, guard
Ashala Moseberry, Madison East, senior, guard
Demetria Prewitt, Madison La Follette, freshman, guard
Emmoni Rankins, Madison Memorial, junior, guard
Sitori Tanin, Middleton junior, forward
SECOND TEAM
Alexis Baker, Sun Prairie, senior, guard
Rayna Briggs, Verona, junior, guard
Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig, sophomore, forward
Hannah Flottmeyer, Middleton, senior, forward
Emily Pierson, Janesville Craig, senior, guard
THIRD TEAM
Nevaehia Boston, Madison East, junior, forward
Kaitlin Eder, Madison La Follette, senior, guard
Sydni Olson, Madison La Follette, senior, forward
Jazzanay Seymore, Sun Prairie, sophomore, forward
Maya White Eagle, Madison Memorial, sophomore, guard
HONORABLE MENTION
Daiysha Brown, Madison Memorial, junior, guard
Evie Coleman, Middleton, junior, guard
Ryann Porter, Janesville Parker, junior, forward
Ashley Rae, Sun Prairie, sophomore, forward
Nyenhial Riak, Madison La Follette, junior, forward
AWARDS
Player of the year — Ashala Moseberry, Madison East, senior, guard
Defensive player of the year — Alexis Baker, Sun Prairie, senior, guard
Coach of the year — Marques Flowers, Madison Memorial