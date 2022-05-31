Madison East selects former player to lead girls basketball team

Alysha Justice was named girls basketball coach at Madison East.

Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Tuesday that Justice has accepted an offer to become the Purgolders’ coach.

Justice will take over for Ronda McLin, who in April was named the girls basketball coach at Sun Prairie West.

Justice, a 2014 graduate of Madison East, was a four-year starter for the girls basketball program and scored more than 1,000 points in her career, despite missing time during her sophomore and senior seasons due to injury, according to information from Rogness.

Justice attended Highland Community College, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I program, on a full scholarship and was a two-time All-American selection (2014-15 and 2015-16), the first so honored in school history.

She began her coaching career at Madison East during the 2016-17 season and also coached in McFarland and Sun Prairie.

