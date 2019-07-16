James Adams has resigned as Madison East girls basketball coach, Adams and Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness each confirmed Tuesday.
Adams has plans to work with the Madison Area Technical College women’s basketball program, led by coach Lois Heeren, and Adams’ role there is expected to become official later this week or next, a spokesman at MATC said.
Adams and Rogness each said Adams had accepted an assistant coaching position at MATC.
Rogness said in an email that the Purgolders girls basketball job will be posted immediately and “we will begin interviewing applicants as soon as possible.”
Adams, who coached nine years at Madison East, directed the Purgolders to a 15-10 overall record this past season and sixth in the Big Eight Conference — advancing to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Sun Prairie.
Adams led the Purgolders to a 19-7 mark in 2017-18, a second-place finish in the Big Eight and a sectional final appearance against Mukwonago. Madison East was 19-6 in 2016-17 and third in the Big Eight, and reached the sectional final against Middleton.
Adams and Sun Prairie coach John Olson were named Big Eight coaches of the year in 2016-17.