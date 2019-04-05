Try 3 months for $3
04WestEastBBall0309AJA-01172019204855

Madison East's Ashala Moseberry (24) puts up a shot against Madison West's Dana Zidani (30) in the first half of a Big Eight girls basketball game at Madison West High School in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison East senior Ashala Moseberry has committed to South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, for women’s basketball, according to welcoming announcements on Twitter by “Lady Texan Basketball” and South Plains coach Cayla Petree.

Moseberry, a 5-foot-11 forward/guard, was a first-team all-conference selection and the player of the year for girls basketball in the Big Eight Conference.

She was a first-team choice in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.

She was an honorable-mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team.

She was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team.

She averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, four steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

“Lady Texan Basketball” tweeted: “We are so excited for @AshalaMoseber24 to be joining the family! Can’t wait.”

South Plains has been regarded as a perennially strong junior college program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments