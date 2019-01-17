After the Madison East girls basketball team made an impressive run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional final game last year, graduation losses left the Purgolders in a rebuilding mode this season.
Senior wing Ashala Moseberry was asked to take on a key leadership role — one she was glad to accept.
The 5-foot-11 Moseberry scored a game-high 25 points and had seven steals Thursday night, leading Madison East to a 63-19 victory over host Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game. The result was clouded afterward by a question over the eligibility of an East player.
Moseberry, who entered averaging 17.2 points, had nine points and four steals in the first half, boosting the Purgolders (10-4 overall, 6-4 Big Eight) to a 22-9 lead over the Regents (1-14, 0-11). She then poured in 16 second-half points as East pulled away.
“Whatever I need to do to get them going is what I try to do best,” Moseberry said. “If I see someone’s head is down, I try to get into the lane and get them a pass, so we all can finish together.”
Moseberry, who is receiving interest from colleges, also played some at point guard because junior guard Kalena Bentley was sidelined due to a concussion, East assistant coach David Mitchell said.
“It was time to step up,” Moseberry said. “(Bentley) is usually our main ballhandler who can help us get people open. But she was out, so someone had to step up.”
Moseberry had help on the boards from junior forward Nevaehia Boston and scoring support from junior guard Zoe Meyer (10 points) and junior wing Natalia Hilliard (eight points).
“She leads us both offensively and defensively,” Mitchell said of Moseberry. “She’s easily one of our best defensive players. She’s a heck of a teammate, also. She’s probably one or two in the conference in scoring … and I would go as far as saying one of the top defensive players in the conference. ‘Shay’ is a good leader and really, really gets us going.”
Madison East, in the middle of the pack in the conference standings, has important games against Madison Memorial on Saturday and Middleton on Tuesday coming up.
“We can tighten up on some more things, but I feel we are clicking at the right time,” said Moseberry, part of last year’s sectional final team led by Erin Howard and Justice Filip.
Said Madison West coach Chaz Jones: “‘Shala’ is a really good player. I felt like we did a good job not letting her get started early in the game. In the second half, she was really focused. She was determined to play tough on both sides, defensively and managing the game offensively. She was really impressive in the second half.”
The game was stopped 23 seconds into the second half when the scorer’s table brought to the attention of the officials that an East player — Mitchell confirmed it was junior guard Alyana Alston (five points) — played in two halves of the JV game and two halves of the varsity game Thursday. That normally isn’t permitted, but East coaches contended since it has fewer than 30 players in its program and had injuries, it was permitted to do that.
Jones said Madison West athletic director Devon Peterson will handle the situation. It will be up to West whether to file a complaint with the WIAA. After speaking with his team following the game, East coach James Adams wanted to speak with his athletic director, T.J. Rogness, and asked Mitchell to handle an interview with a reporter.
The Purgolders topped the Regents 74-36 in the teams’ first meeting Nov. 20. But Grace McGrath, who scored 16 points in that game for West, wasn’t available Thursday due to a broken hand, Jones said.
“I think we played really well in the first half,” Jones said. “The girls were really confident. We have been struggling starting out with our confidence. I think they felt they competed tonight. (The Regents) were really impressed with how they played defense early and how we were able to handle their double-team traps. We just couldn’t find the basket, at all.”
Madison East 22 41 — 63
Madison West 9 10 — 19
MADISON EAST — Moseberry 10 2-4 25, Hilliard 4 0-0 8, Harvey-Williams 0 2-4 2, Gottschalk 1 3-6 6, Meyer 3 3-7 10, Alston 1 3-7 5, Boston 2 0-8 4, Fadele 0 1-0 1, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 14-36 63.
MADISON WEST — Brown 1 0-0 3, Fleming 1 1-2 3, Kettleson 1 1-2 3, Blehert 2 0-0 4, Culver 2 0-0 4, Zidani 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-4 19.
3-point goals — ME 5 (Moseberry 3, Gottschalk 1, Meyer 1), MW 1 (Brown 1). Total fouls — ME 11, MW 24. Technical foul — ME bench. Fouled out — Fleming.