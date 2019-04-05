Lodi senior Alana Gilles has committed to UW-La Crosse for women’s basketball, according to an announcement by Lodi High School on Twitter.
Gilles was a first-team all-conference performer for girls basketball and the conference co-player of the year with Lake Mills sophomore Julianna Wagner in the Capitol North Conference.
Gilles was an honorable-mention selection in Division 3 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team.
Lodi and Lake Mills shared the Capitol North regular-season title.
Lodi High School tweeted: “Congratulations to Lodi High School senior Alana Gilles who signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for UW-La Crosse next year. Joining Alana at the signing were her parents Leon & Deanna, her brother Chandler, coaches, teammates, and friends.”