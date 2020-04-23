Lakeside Lutheran selects Andy Asmus as girls basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeside Lutheran has named Andy Asmus as its girls basketball coach, Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns announced Thursday.

Asmus replaces longtime coach Tim Matthies, who stepped down last week.

Asmus began teaching and coaching at Lakeside Lutheran in 2003. He has been involved in the girls basketball program for many years as a freshman coach, JV coach and most recently varsity assistant and teaches world history and economics, according to an email from Jahns.

“Andy is excited and looking forward to assuming the head coaching role and continuing the success and tradition established by coach Matthies,” Jahns wrote in the email.

Asmus also serves as a football assistant.

He is a 1988 Lakeside Lutheran graduate. He lettered in football, boys basketball and baseball in high school. He is a 1994 graduate of Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, according to his Lakeside Lutheran bio.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.