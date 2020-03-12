Lake Mills ousted in WIAA Division 3 semifinals

ASHWAUBENON — The Lake Mills girls basketball team had reveled in making its first state tournament appearance Thursday.
But the Resch Center experience was nothing like the L-Cats could have ever envisioned.
After selling 800 tickets beforehand and anticipating about 1,000 supporters for its WIAA Division 3 semifinal against second-seeded and second-ranked Wrightstown, third-seeded and fifth-ranked Lake Mills found out Thursday morning that crowd size would be limited to players, 88 traveling party members and two supervisors due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
The odd atmosphere then took on disappointment from an injury standpoint. Junior guards Julianna Wagner and Taylor Roughen — the L-Cats’ leading scorers — were injured in the first half, each helped from the court and into the locker room.
The L-Cats, however, didn’t fold. Led by junior forward Jade Pitta and the second-half return of Roughen from an ankle injury, Lake Mills pushed Wrightstown until the very end.
But Wrightstown, propelled by 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Leah Lemke’s 24 points, scored the game’s final eight points and pulled out a 62-54 victory. Wrightstown (25-2) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against top-seeded and top-ranked Platteville, while Capitol North Conference champion Lake Mills finished its season 24-3.
“With all the injuries we’ve had to deal with this year, we didn’t flinch,” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “We were on a big stage for the first time, we didn’t play scared at all. We just kept playing hard and believing. I was just so proud of them for the heart they have and how hard they played.”
The 5-8 Pitta, who was 9-for-13 from the free throw line, led Lake Mills with 18 points, while the 5-6 Roughen scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Vivian Guerrero, a 6-1 junior center, added 10 points, all in the first half, and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“It’s just a lot of memories that we are never going to forget,” Pitta said. “We are never going to forget that our fans couldn’t come and support us because of the `corona.’ But it was really nice to see the school come together and support us. They were telling us they were going to watch us. We were just playing for each other and everyone else that was counting on us.”
Pitta said the team didn’t care about the crowd size.
“We were just believing,” she said.
Said Roughen: “We knew there wasn’t going to be a crowd here. We’ve had to deal with not having a crowd for other games, so we just had to bring our own energy.”
Roughen made two free throws, tying the score at 52-all with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining. The L-Cats then tied the game at 54-all on two free throws by junior guard Ava Wollin with 2:53 to play, but didn’t score again.
The Tigers’ Jordan Vickman, a 6-2 freshman, scored on a hook shot in the lane, giving Wrightstown a 56-54 lead with 2:13 remaining.
The Tigers then made all six of their free throws in the final 43.7 seconds.
The L-Cats lost leading scorer Wagner with a left knee injury with 11:23 left in the first half and dropped behind 18-9 after that. But Lake Mills rallied — even after Roughen departed with the ankle injury 1:32 before halftime — and trailed 30-26 at the break.
Wrightstown also played without one of its top players, senior guard and Missouri-Kansas City commit Bridget Froehlke, who suffered an knee injury Monday in practice.
But the Tigers said they played for their sidelined teammate. Lemke, in particular, delivered.
“I had Bridget’s mentality,” said Lemke, who went 10-for-17 from the field. “All practice, I was focusing on things she would do and just filling her role on the team.”
Said Siska: “She hit some really difficult shots tonight. She stepped up with 24 points, so I think that was a career night for her. I thought we defended her well and some of the shots she took were high-difficulty shots.”
Despite the difficult and strange circumstances, Siska was proud of his team.
“I thought with the crowd we did have, this place was still loud,” Siska said. “It’s just an unfortunate situation, but I thought the girls handled it well.”
He said the L-Cats demonstrated their usual toughness and determination.
“We played our tails off like usual tonight,” Siska said. “We dealt with injuries all year long. We had two go down early. We stepped up and kept battling. We handled adversity like we always do. It’s been a great season. We just came up a few possessions short tonight. We played as hard as we could, but just came up a little short.”
Wrightstown, meanwhile, came away with a victory, but left the arena uncertain whether the championship games would be played Saturday because of the coronavirus situation.
“It would be really super disappointing if we can’t go play on Saturday,” Wrightstown coach Mike Froehlke said. “Wrightstown doesn’t have a gold ball. That’s something we’ve talked about since I started coaching. I really hope we get an opportunity to play for it.”