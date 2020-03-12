Lake Mills ousted in WIAA Division 3 semifinals

“With all the injuries we’ve had to deal with this year, we didn’t flinch,” Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. “We were on a big stage for the first time, we didn’t play scared at all. We just kept playing hard and believing. I was just so proud of them for the heart they have and how hard they played.”

The 5-8 Pitta, who was 9-for-13 from the free throw line, led Lake Mills with 18 points, while the 5-6 Roughen scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Vivian Guerrero, a 6-1 junior center, added 10 points, all in the first half, and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“It’s just a lot of memories that we are never going to forget,” Pitta said. “We are never going to forget that our fans couldn’t come and support us because of the `corona.’ But it was really nice to see the school come together and support us. They were telling us they were going to watch us. We were just playing for each other and everyone else that was counting on us.”

Pitta said the team didn’t care about the crowd size.

“We were just believing,” she said.

Said Roughen: “We knew there wasn’t going to be a crowd here. We’ve had to deal with not having a crowd for other games, so we just had to bring our own energy.”

