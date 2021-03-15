Lake Mills' Brandon Siska earns AP girls basketball coach of year honor

“Freshman year she attacked the basket just as much but ended up on the ground because of getting contact at the basket and not being able to absorb it as much,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “She just physically got a lot stronger and you didn’t see her on the ground nearly as much after that contact.”

Arnold had a career-high 41 points in a 77-74 victory over DSHA on Dec. 4. She posted five double-doubles in scoring and rebounding this season. She also flirted with triple-doubles in the aforementioned game with DSHA (41 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) and on Feb. 18 against Beaver Dam in the sectional semifinal (26 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists).

She averaged 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists in the tournament, completing the run with a 31-point, seven-assist showing in a 63-48 victory over Hudson in the final on Feb. 27. The victory was highlighted by a decisive run in which Arnold either scored or assisted on 20 of 23 points to help the Warhawks break open a tie game.

It was Germantown’s 14th consecutive victory to end the season.