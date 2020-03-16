La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski earns WBCA's 'Miss Basketball' honor

La Crosse Aquinas senior point guard Lexi Donarski was named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's “Miss Basketball” as the state’s top female player for the 2019-2020 season, the WBCA announced Monday.

Donarski is an Iowa State commit.

She was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game in April, although those all-star games for the boys and girls have since been canceled due to the coronavirus virus concerns.

The 5-foot-10 Donarski averaged 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 5.5 steals per game in 26 games for Mississippi Valley Conference champion Aquinas (25-1), which was ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in The Associated Press’ final regular-season poll.

She was a four-time WBCA all-state selection.

She had 23 points, nine assists, seven steals, five rebounds and no turnovers in 35 minutes in Aquinas’ 73-42 victory over Crandon in a WIAA Division 4 girls basketball state semifinal last Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.