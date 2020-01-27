Knee injury sidelines Madison Memorial standout Mia Morel for rest of girls basketball season

Madison Memorial junior guard Mia Morel will miss the rest of the girls basketball season due to injury.
An MRI confirmed that Morel suffered an ACL tear, Memorial girls basketball coach Marques Flowers said Monday night.
Morel injured her knee during the top-ranked Spartans’ 79-58 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday at Memorial and was taken from the gym on a stretcher. She was driving to the basket and planted her leg when going up for a layup when the injury occurred, Flowers said.
Morel had medical examinations since then and Flowers provided the update on Monday night.
Flowers said Morel is being strong in the face of the injury.
“We are doing OK,” he said. “We are trying to keep our spirits up – to keep our spirits up.”
A surgery date and rehabilitation timetable haven’t been determined yet, he said.
He said he and his staff and the Spartans will help Morel remain engaged with the team and support her through her rehab.
The 5-foot-7 Morel transferred to Memorial from Marshall prior to this school year. She helped lead Marshall to the past two WIAA Division 3 state championships.
The addition of Morel – and her quickness, defensive ability and offensive skills – and the return of senior guard/forward Leilani Kapinus from a knee injury suffered last season propelled Memorial to an undefeated start to the season and to the top of the state rankings.
Morel didn’t play in the Spartans’ 89-60 victory over Madison East on Saturday night – a game that began about 75 minutes late due to an extremely lengthy and foul-plagued JV game.
Morel (15.7 points per game) is Memorial’s second-leading scorer behind Kapinus, a Penn State commit.
Conference-leading Memorial (15-0 overall, 12-0 Big Eight Conference) is scheduled to play second-place Middleton (14-1, 10-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Middleton. The Spartans defeated the Cardinals 67-51 in the teams’ first meeting Dec. 13 at Memorial. Morel had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in that game.
Memorial was tied with defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Bay Port for first in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings in this week’s poll, released Monday night. Defending Division 1 state runner-up Middleton was fourth-ranked in Division 1.
Memorial experienced a similar setback last season when Kapinus was injured. Flowers said his team remains confident it can accomplish its goals this season. The Spartans advanced to the sectional semifinal round last year without Kapinus, who played in five games last season before being lost to her knee injury.
“We are still very, very formidable,” Flowers said. “We may not be as dominant as we were, but I think we can beat any team in the state on any given night.”
He said he believes the Spartans remain one of the top two or three teams in Division 1.
Morel, while playing for Marshall last season, was a first-team choice in Division 3 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2018-19 season. She was on The Associated Press all-state fourth team (which includes all divisions).
She was a second-team selection on the 2018-19 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls basketball team (which included all divisions). She was a first-team all-conference selection and the Capitol South co-player of the year with teammate Anna Lutz.
Morel had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in Marshall’s 58-37 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a Division 3 state semifinal and 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-56 victory over previously undefeated Laconia in the title game last year.