Knee injury sidelines Madison Memorial standout Mia Morel for rest of girls basketball season

Madison Memorial junior guard Mia Morel will miss the rest of the girls basketball season due to injury.

An MRI confirmed that Morel suffered an ACL tear, Memorial girls basketball coach Marques Flowers said Monday night.

Morel injured her knee during the top-ranked Spartans’ 79-58 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday at Memorial and was taken from the gym on a stretcher. She was driving to the basket and planted her leg when going up for a layup when the injury occurred, Flowers said.

Morel had medical examinations since then and Flowers provided the update on Monday night.

Flowers said Morel is being strong in the face of the injury.

“We are doing OK,” he said. “We are trying to keep our spirits up – to keep our spirits up.”

A surgery date and rehabilitation timetable haven’t been determined yet, he said.

He said he and his staff and the Spartans will help Morel remain engaged with the team and support her through her rehab.

The 5-foot-7 Morel transferred to Memorial from Marshall prior to this school year. She helped lead Marshall to the past two WIAA Division 3 state championships.

