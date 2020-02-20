Karina Bursac steps up, sparks top-ranked Middleton past Sun Prairie in girls basketball

MIDDLETON — The Middleton girls basketball team spent halftime trying to figure out what had just transpired in the first 18 minutes Thursday night.
Sun Prairie scored the final seven points of the first half and took a 15-10 lead into the break against Middleton, the newly minted No. 1 team in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.
“That’s a very low-scoring game, especially for us,” Middleton senior forward Karina Bursac said. “That was very odd.”
Middleton needed a difference-maker against Sun Prairie’s tough, sagging defense in the second half and the 5-foot-11 Bursac proved to be that player.
Bursac made three 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, rallying Middleton to a 38-32 Big Eight Conference victory that was its 15th consecutive win.
“I don’t shoot 3s very often,” Bursac said. “But they were just leaving all of our post players wide open. … Coach kept telling me to shoot. He just said be more confident in myself.”
The victory allowed conference co-leader Middleton (20-1, 16-1 Big Eight) to keep pace with third-ranked Madison Memorial entering Saturday’s final regular-season league games. Middleton plays at Madison La Follette, while Memorial travels to Janesville Craig.
Bursac and sophomore McKenna Monogue, who made three 3-pointers and added nine points, were key outside threats in the absence of injured guard Evie Coleman, who didn’t play.
“(The difference) was Karina — Karina hitting the 3s,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said.
Bursac (eight rebounds) and senior Kendall Roquet (11 rebounds) were strong on the boards, particularly in the second half with 6-2 senior forward Sitori Tanin saddled with foul trouble.
“We were not rebounding very well in the first half,” Bursac said. “And something (Kind) said during halftime was, ‘We are not going to win if we don’t rebound.’”
Junior post player Jazzanay Seymore provided a formidable inside presence and led third-place Sun Prairie (13-8, 12-5) with 11 points, including nine in the second half.
“They are big, they are athletic, they are a very talented team,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said about Middleton. “You have to give Jeff credit. He has a great team. They are very experienced — (with) eight seniors — and they only have one loss this year and were in the championship game last year.That is a formidable foe for us, but I thought we stepped up to the challenge.”
Olson believed his team did that with its defensive performance. But the game might have been different had Sun Prairie connected at the free throw line. Sun Prairie was 5-for-12 from the foul line in the first half and wound up 8-for-19. Middleton was 14-for-19.
“In games like this, you have to make them,” Olson said.
Sun Prairie freshman wing Avree Antony scored the final five points of the first half, but Middleton responded quickly after halftime. Bursac’s first 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run and gave Middleton a 17-15 lead 3 minutes, 22 seconds into the second half.
Sun Prairie scored six straight points on two field goals underneath by Seymore and freshman guard Antionique Auston’s score on a drive.
But Middleton responded with an 11-2 run. Bursac made two 3-pointers and scored nine points in the flurry that gave Middleton a 28-23 lead with 8:18 to play.
Freshman wing Marie Outlay made two free throws and brought Sun Prairie within 34-32 with 2:31 left.
“That’s where we wanted to be — we wanted to be in the game,” Olson said. “It’s a building game for us. Now we can believe we can do certain things.”
Tanin, who finished with had all seven of her points in the second half when Middleton outscored Sun Prairie 28-17, made two free throws with 25.8 seconds remaining. Bursac closed the scoring with two free throws with 11.3 seconds left.
Bursac and Kind didn’t believe the top-ranking affected Middleton.
“We know better than anyone that an underdog or a lower seed can 100% beat a higher seed,” Bursac said, referencing Middleton’s upset victory in a state semifinal last year. “Being ranked doesn’t mean anything if you don’t play like you have been playing.”
Sun Prairie 15 17 — 32
Middleton 10 28 — 38
Sun Prairie — Antony 1 3-4 5, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Rae 2 1-2 5, Outlay 0 2-2 2, Auston 3 1-3 7, Seymore 5 1-8 11. Totals 12 8-19 32.
Middleton — Lemirande 0 4-4 4, Tanin 1 5-6 7, Gaab 0 0-1 0, Bursac 5 3-6 16, Monogue 3 0-0 9, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 14-19 38.
3-point goals — SP 0; M 6 (Bursac 3, Monogue 3). Total fouls — SP 17; M 16. Fouled out — Radlund.