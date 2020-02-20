Karina Bursac steps up, sparks top-ranked Middleton past Sun Prairie in girls basketball

Bursac and sophomore McKenna Monogue, who made three 3-pointers and added nine points, were key outside threats in the absence of injured guard Evie Coleman, who didn’t play.

“(The difference) was Karina — Karina hitting the 3s,” Middleton coach Jeff Kind said.

Bursac (eight rebounds) and senior Kendall Roquet (11 rebounds) were strong on the boards, particularly in the second half with 6-2 senior forward Sitori Tanin saddled with foul trouble.

“We were not rebounding very well in the first half,” Bursac said. “And something (Kind) said during halftime was, ‘We are not going to win if we don’t rebound.’”

Junior post player Jazzanay Seymore provided a formidable inside presence and led third-place Sun Prairie (13-8, 12-5) with 11 points, including nine in the second half.

“They are big, they are athletic, they are a very talented team,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said about Middleton. “You have to give Jeff credit. He has a great team. They are very experienced — (with) eight seniors — and they only have one loss this year and were in the championship game last year.That is a formidable foe for us, but I thought we stepped up to the challenge.”

