Kailee Meeker, Waunakee beat Oregon in WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal

BARABOO — Each time the Oregon girls basketball team charged back, Waunakee senior guard Kailee Meeker and her teammates had an answer Friday night.

The 5-foot-10 Meeker made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points as top-seeded Waunakee held off fourth-seeded Oregon 55-46 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Baraboo High School.

“I just do whatever it takes to help my team,” said Meeker, who entered averaging 12.9 points per game. “Tonight it was just enough to win. … It was the playoffs — win or go home. We just believe in one another — that we are going to make the right play.”

Waunakee (7-3), which won its fifth consecutive game, advanced to the regional final against second-seeded Verona at 7 p.m. Saturday in Baraboo. Verona defeated DeForest 65-45 Friday night.

“We knew that if we went on a run, we knew Oregon wasn’t going to go away,” Warriors coach Marcus Richter said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. Kailee has done that a lot for us this year. She doesn’t always have big scoring outbursts, but it seems every time we need a basket, she’s ready to step up.”

Junior Payton Lang made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points for Oregon (7-3), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.