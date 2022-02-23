'It's that time of year': Stoughton girls basketball turns on the afterburners to bury Baraboo, extend season

STOUGHTON — The Stoughton girls basketball team went nearly five straight minutes without an empty possession Wednesday night. The Vikings could hardly miss, and if they did, they grabbed the rebound or converted at the free throw line.

By the end of the 16-0 first-half run, the seventh-seeded Vikings held a 40-14 lead and were in complete control en route to a 71-40 win over No. 10 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

“We were able to push the ball and get out in transition. That’s where we’re better,” coach Brad Pickett said of his Vikings, whose 71 points were a season high. “It’s that time of year. If you don’t play well, it’s done, so it’s good we got some shots to fall.”

The Vikings (12-13) bounced back from a seven-game losing streak by winning three of their final five regular-season games. They carried that offensive confidence into Wednesday.

Stoughton started to pour it on after Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff, who scored a team-high 16 points, made two free throws to cut the Thunderbirds’ deficit to 24-14 with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first half.

Ava Loftus, who led all scorers with 21 points, hit a step-back jumper to ignite the Vikings' 16-0 run.

Annie Tangeman, who scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half, blocked a shot on the other end and her teammates rewarded her, finding her in the post for what turned into a free throw. Tangeman added a layup, then Loftus hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 33-14.

“She was confident,” Pickett said of the senior guard. “When she’s knocking shots down, we’re a different team because it puts so much pressure on the defense.”

“Our goal was to take away the lane as best as possible,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “She got hot, we got spaced out and they got open looks outside and in the lane.”

Extra defensive attention on the 3-point line opened up driving lanes, and the Vikings attacked them, getting to the basket or fouled on four straight possessions to open a 40-14 lead. Baraboo (5-20) ended the run with 4:20 to play in the half when Pfaff got to the middle of the lane and found Sarah Palacek inside for a layup.

But the Vikings kept rolling offensively and a layup by Maddie Reott, who scored 13 points, provided a 47-19 halftime lead. Stoughton scored just 52.3 points per game in the regular season.

Pfaff scored 10 second-half points, including three 3s, while Caitlyn Frank scored eight of her 13 points over the final 18 minutes.

“They work well with each other,” Behl said. “But teams key on them and know they’re our scoring threats. Stoughton was disciplined. They had to work for everything they got.”

The deficit was too much to overcome and the Vikings comfortably advanced to play No. 2 Monona Grove (13-9) in Friday's regional semifinal. The teams split their regular-season matchups, with Monona Grove claiming a 72-47 home win on Dec. 17 and Stoughton answering with a 57-49 home win on Feb. 8.

“They’re a good team,” Pickett said of Monona Grove. “They’re not just going to let us come in there and let us do what we want to do. It’s going to be physical. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, continue to play defense and see what happens.”