'It's that time of year': Stoughton girls basketball turns on the afterburners to bury Baraboo, extend season

STOUGHTON — The Stoughton girls basketball team went nearly five straight minutes without an empty possession Wednesday night. The Vikings could hardly miss, and if they did, they grabbed the rebound or converted at the free throw line.
By the end of the 16-0 first-half run, the seventh-seeded Vikings held a 40-14 lead and were in complete control en route to a 71-40 win over No. 10 Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
“We were able to push the ball and get out in transition. That’s where we’re better,” coach Brad Pickett said of his Vikings, whose 71 points were a season high. “It’s that time of year. If you don’t play well, it’s done, so it’s good we got some shots to fall.”
The Vikings (12-13) bounced back from a seven-game losing streak by winning three of their final five regular-season games. They carried that offensive confidence into Wednesday.
Stoughton started to pour it on after Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff, who scored a team-high 16 points, made two free throws to cut the Thunderbirds’ deficit to 24-14 with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first half.
People are also reading…
Ava Loftus, who led all scorers with 21 points, hit a step-back jumper to ignite the Vikings' 16-0 run.
Annie Tangeman, who scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half, blocked a shot on the other end and her teammates rewarded her, finding her in the post for what turned into a free throw. Tangeman added a layup, then Loftus hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 33-14.
“She was confident,” Pickett said of the senior guard. “When she’s knocking shots down, we’re a different team because it puts so much pressure on the defense.”
“Our goal was to take away the lane as best as possible,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “She got hot, we got spaced out and they got open looks outside and in the lane.”
Extra defensive attention on the 3-point line opened up driving lanes, and the Vikings attacked them, getting to the basket or fouled on four straight possessions to open a 40-14 lead. Baraboo (5-20) ended the run with 4:20 to play in the half when Pfaff got to the middle of the lane and found Sarah Palacek inside for a layup.
The girls basketball seedings were announced Sunday using a new computer formula. Some teams, fans and media were not happy with the results.
But the Vikings kept rolling offensively and a layup by Maddie Reott, who scored 13 points, provided a 47-19 halftime lead. Stoughton scored just 52.3 points per game in the regular season.
Pfaff scored 10 second-half points, including three 3s, while Caitlyn Frank scored eight of her 13 points over the final 18 minutes.
“They work well with each other,” Behl said. “But teams key on them and know they’re our scoring threats. Stoughton was disciplined. They had to work for everything they got.”
The deficit was too much to overcome and the Vikings comfortably advanced to play No. 2 Monona Grove (13-9) in Friday's regional semifinal. The teams split their regular-season matchups, with Monona Grove claiming a 72-47 home win on Dec. 17 and Stoughton answering with a 57-49 home win on Feb. 8.
“They’re a good team,” Pickett said of Monona Grove. “They’re not just going to let us come in there and let us do what we want to do. It’s going to be physical. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, continue to play defense and see what happens.”
Girls basketball preview: 10 players you need to know in the Badger East Conference
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., F, Beaver Dam
The 6-foot forward averaged 8.0 points a game in 25 games, finishing fourth on the Golden Beavers. That makes her the top returning scorer on a perennial powerhouse after the loss of several key seniors, including two all-state players. She has the opportunity to be a breakout candidate for a program that has been as consistently dominant as any in southcentral Wisconsin over the past five years.
Gabby Wilke, so., G/F, Beaver Dam
Behind Wittnebel, Wilke is the next leading returning scorer for the Golden Beavers with 7.8 points per game last season. The 6-foot-2 sophomore already has offers from five Division I colleges including North Dakota, Milwaukee and Green Bay. If the Golden Beavers are to continue their 54-game conference winning streak and return to state, Wilke and Wittnebel will need to lead.
Jaelyn Derlein, jr., G, DeForest
The junior earned State Journal all-area honorable mention last season after averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. This followed a 2019-20 season in which she earned an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman. But it was a tale of two different seasons for the Norskies, who went 21-4 in Derlein's rookie campaign and 8-7 last year in a COVID-shortened season.
Taylor Marquart, sr., G, Fort Atkinson
The 5-foot-10 senior was the third-leading scorer in last season’s Badger South Conference, averaging 13.9 points per game, which accounted for nearly a third of her team's 45 points per game. Marquart, an Angelina College (Texas) commit, will have a large role to play if the Blackhawks are to show improvement from an 8-15 record last season.
Tyla Staude, sr., G/F, Fort Atkinson
Staude is the other half of the Blackhawks' returning dynamic scoring duo, as her 12.7 points per game would have led almost every other team in the conference last season. This effort from the 5-foot-8 senior followed a sophomore season that earned her an all-conference honorable mention when she averaged 11.4 points in 23 games played.
Avery Poole, sr., G, Monona Grove
Poole is expected to take on an increased role for the Silver Eagles, who have an opening at point guard. She's the leading returning player in scoring (9.2) and assists (1.0). The then-junior also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game. Seeing Poole take another step or two would go a long way if Monona Grove is to bounce back from last year's 3-5 record.
Ava Loftus, sr., G, Stoughton
The 5-foot-8 senior led Stoughton in scoring last season (11.6 points), averaging more than double the next closest player on the team. A Minnesota State-Moorhead commit, Loftus also led the way in rebounding (4.2) and steals per game (1.5), plus was tied for second in assists (1.1). She'll aim to turn around a Vikings team that went 2-8 last season.
Lily Gifford, sr., G, Watertown
Already an established defensive presence with 2.5 steals per game last season, the 5-foot-10 senior is expected to improve on her 5.1 points per game with the team’s top three scorers from 2020-21 gone. Gifford, who committed to Loras College in August, also averaged 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest.
Lauren Meudt, sr., G, Waunakee
The 5-foot-10 senior has proven herself a threat on both ends of the court. She is the Warriors' second-leading returning scorer with 8.6 points per game, and on defense she swiped an impressive 2.6 steals per game. Meudt also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.
Ashley Sawicki, sr., F, Waunakee
A towering presence at 6-foot-2, the senior nearly averaged a double-double with 11.4 points and nine rebounds per game last season. She is Waunakee’s top returning scorer and led last year’s team in rebounding and blocks per game (1.0) to go along with 1.1 steals per game. She currently has a college offer from St. Cloud State.