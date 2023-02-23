MCFARLAND — Teagan Mallegni remembers the excitement she felt during her first phone conversations with college basketball coaches.

She was ecstatic about the interest people showed and humbled by their desire for her to play at their university.

“It was crazy,” said Mallegni, a 6-foot-1 junior guard/forward for the McFarland girls basketball team. “It was super exciting. It was surreal.”

A whole new world opened.

“It’s really cool when I get to talk to these people from everywhere and they all have different experiences and different views on everything, which is really cool to absorb,” said the 17-year-old Mallegni, who averages 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game for the Rock Valley Conference champion Spartans.

After a while, however, the thrill began to diminish with the sheer volume of communications (which have included calls and texts) and mailings from major and mid-major programs across the nation. It became overwhelming.

Even Mallegni’s neighborhood mail carrier took note.

“She said, 'Your daughter is a junior now, right? She’s sure getting a lot of mail,'" said Sara Mallegni, Teagan’s mother and the Spartans’ coach.

Teagan Mallegni (pronounced Mulaney) also received a lot of serious interest. Fast and furious she fielded scholarship offers. In all, she’s received 55 offers, said her father, Michael “Tony” Mallegni.

Teagan Mallegni, who hopes to study psychology or sports psychology in college, confirmed her list now stands at seven schools (in no particular order): Iowa, the University of Wisconsin, Oregon, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Ohio State.

“She’s never chased the shiny object,” her father said. “She just wants to play basketball. She wants to be successful. She wants to go to a program that wants her.”

On the radar

Mallegni’s basketball ability landed her on recruiters’ radar the summer before entering high school at McFarland.

Interest escalated, particularly through her play with the Wisconsin Lakers club program and during her sophomore high school season when she averaged 29 points — which was second-best in the state — and 8.9 rebounds per game. She scored 62 points against East Troy — the second-highest single-game total in state history.

Mallegni is ranked No. 59 nationally in the ESPN class of 2024 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings’ Super 60. Mallegni and Neenah junior guard Allie Ziebell, the No. 5-ranked player who’s verbally committed to Connecticut, are two Wisconsin players on that 2024 list.

“It was a lot for me,” Mallegni said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, so it came at me pretty fast. There was a time when it was stressful and overwhelming.

“I had to sit down and think about it and say that it is very cool what I am doing and it’s a great opportunity. So just knowing that and keeping that in the back of my head was good for me. I had to learn good ways to deal with that.”

Narrowing her list helped, making the recruiting process more manageable this season. That made it easier to schedule calls with coaches.

“I want to go somewhere where I know I will have an impact and I want to help them with their goals,” she said. “So somewhere that fits my playing style and where I can go and be someone they need.”

Talking shop

Tony Mallegni, who coached Teagan in youth basketball, has enjoyed the process and said he enjoys “talking shop” with the coaches.

“We are fortunate to talk to these high-level coaches you see on TV,” he said. “It’s fun. We are fortunate for the opportunity to experience it as a family.”

Said Sara Mallegni: “He loves it. He loves to chat with the coaches. He gets as much information out of them as possible.”

Overall, she also has enjoyed the experience. They have learned a lot — from when communication periods are permitted to how colleges' nutrition and strength and conditioning programs vary.

“For me, it’s exciting,” Sara Mallegni said. “It’s been amazing coaching her (in high school), but I’m excited for her to go to one of these big-time coaches.”

But the college selection process their daughter has experienced is nothing like they knew.

Sara and Tony Mallegni were high school athletes — the 5-9 Sara in basketball, softball and tennis at McFarland (she’s a 1992 graduate) and the 6-1 Tony in football, basketball and baseball at Kenosha Tremper (where he also was a 1992 graduate).

They both attended UW-Whitewater, where Sara played basketball and Tony played football. After college, he had on-site tryouts as a long snapper with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, he said.

Sara recalled applying to the state universities and the University of Minnesota — and receiving one letter from Macalester College in Minnesota. Tony laughed when he recalled sending a package with his highlight tape to Nebraska only to have it returned unopened.

“The whole process is so much different than what we went through," Sara Mallegni said. "… Growing up in McFarland and seeing Madison felt like that was the way all (colleges) would be.”

But they have found each university, each coach and each program to be unique.

“We’ve been all around the country by Zoom,” Sara Mallegni said.

Teagan has taken unofficial visits to UW-Green Bay and the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota (two of the first schools that showed interest in her), as well as Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Duke, Sara Mallegni said.

The Mallegnis also have seen the persistence of some programs. Tony Mallegni was impressed that one program had a coach regularly come to watch the McFarland volleyball team’s matches in the fall because Teagan was on the team.

Own the process

Sara and Tony — whose son, Wade, is a freshman at McFarland — said they wanted Teagan to own the process.

“She has a lot of big goals, so she is willing to do it,” Sara said. “If she is going to have big things, she will have to leave her comfort zone.”

That has meant Teagan needing to be the one to say, “No, thank you,” to coaches.

“It’s hard to say, 'No, thank you,'" Tony Mallegni said. "It’s tough for her because she’s a very humble kid."

“She just felt bad,” Sara Mallegni said. “You have to be upfront and talk about it. It’s not that easy to do that as a teenager.”

It was at its most difficult when breaking the news to UW-Green Bay assistant head coach Sarah Bronk, whom Sara Mallegni said showed the first interest in Teagan and developed a lengthy relationship with her.

With all the calls, the generally quiet Teagan also needed to become more talkative.

“It’s sometimes hard for me to talk to people,” she said. “I am getting better. Some of the coaches have complimented me on being able to talk with them more on the phone. I’ve been trying to. I used to be really bad at it, but I’ve been trying to get better.”

Sara Mallegni had Teagan start writing in a journal about her conversations with coaches and to prepare questions and has seen how meticulous Teagan is about that.

Journaling has become “a rite of passage” for others on the team who receive college interest, Sara Mallegni said.

Personal growth

McFarland girls basketball assistant Jossie Peterson has watched Teagan’s maturation during the recruiting process.

“She is a very nice person inside and out,” Peterson said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her get mad at anything. … She has handled it way better than any teenager would have.

“It’s fun watching her grow as a person. She never would have laughed or joked with you (a reporter) a couple years ago. She is really coming out of her shell and her teammates support her 100%, and that’s what makes it easier for her, I think.”

Postseason begins

Second-seeded McFarland (22-2), ranked fourth in Division 2 in this week’s final Associated Press state rankings, plays host to seventh-seeded Stoughton in a WIAA regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Teagan Mallegni, who was a first-team selection on last year’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a third-team choice on the AP All-State team that included all divisions, said she hopes the Spartans can make a deep postseason run.

“There have been a lot more eyes on me this year, but I like that because that means that my teammates are getting looks and I am able to create for them,” she said. “And that’s the fun part, just seeing my teammates be very successful.

“I’ve tried to facilitate more instead of just looking to score. I’ve felt that has helped me with my scoring. When my teammates are hitting shots and getting open, it creates more of a balance. I feel like that’s been something that’s been going well this season.”

Peterson has been impressed with Mallegni’s leadership and how she has been distributing the ball this season.

“I’ve been playing with her my whole life,” McFarland junior guard Hailey Testolin said. “It’s so fun. She’s a great athlete. She’s always improving and getting stronger. She’s always looking for other people. That’s one of the best things about her. She’s always putting in so much work.”

Decision time

Sara Mallegni said she expects Teagan to make four official visits after the season and thinks her daughter will experience an “aha moment” during a visit.

“I’m hoping to make a decision or narrow it down to my top three before summer basketball starts so I can just play and not worry about it,” Teagan Mallegni said.

Overall, she acknowledged the process has been enjoyable.

“It’s fun,” she said. “I think before I was trying to rush through, but now I’m really trying to make sure I am very detailed about everything and learn about everywhere and talk with everyone, and not rush through it as much — just trying to make the right decision.”

