How Verona warded off Beaver Dam in a showdown between state-ranked girls basketball teams

VERONA — Lopsided results have marked the majority of the Verona girls basketball team’s victories.

That has meant the Big Eight Conference leading Wildcats, while not overlooking any opponents, have placed a premium on several games to see how they stack up against top-flight foes and where they need to improve in preparation for postseason.

One of those games was Thursday night.

Paige Lambe, a 6-foot-2 senior who’s verbally committed to St. Cloud State in Minnesota, scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as host Verona held off Beaver Dam 48-42 in a nonconference game between state-ranked teams.

Lambe had 10 points, including eight consecutive in one stretch, and grabbed eight rebounds in the first half.

“She was dominant in this game,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said about Lambe.

Gabby Wilke, a 6-2 junior forward who’s verbally committed to South Dakota, led Beaver Dam with 13 points in a matchup against Lambe.

“Those are the kind of games we love because it prepares us for what we are going to see later on in the playoffs,” Lambe said. “That is potentially a D-2 state tournament team and it felt really good to get that win. Wilke is a really good defender. My mindset was staying strong, keeping my feet set and getting to the foul line.”

The game, which was rescheduled after a December snowstorm postponed the original meeting, featured Verona, ranked fifth in Division 1 in The Associated Press state poll, and Beaver Dam, fourth in Division 2 in the AP state rankings.

For Verona, it came on the heels of an 86-63 victory Tuesday over Sun Prairie West, which entered that game in second place in the Big Eight and ranked ninth in Division 1.

“We need those games, just the close battles,” said Murphy, adding her team’s reserves have provided excellent work against the top rotation during practices. “Right now, I think our average margin of wins in the conference is 50 points. We need the close games, these two back-to-back games. It was like a tournament atmosphere, trying to prepare for two great teams. So, I was proud of the way we gritted it out.”

Verona junior Reagan Briggs, who had nine points, scored on a runner in the lane, banking in the shot. That gave Verona (14-2) a 42-38 lead with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining to play.

Senior guard Bella Oestreicher, a left-hander who scored 10 points, made a 3-point shot from the right wing — rallying the Golden Beavers (16-3) to within 42-41 with 1:37 left.

But junior point guard Taylor Stremlow made two free throws, putting Verona ahead 44-41 with 1:23 left.

“It was a fun game tonight,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “Our kids’ hearts are in the right spot. We just have to play a little smarter at times. All aspects of the game we have to get a little better.

“Verona has a heck of a team. They have a lot of good players, great guard play, great 3-point shooting, good post play. They are tenacious on defense. So, I give them a lot of credit. I thought our kids competed. We just had to rebound a little bit more and make a few more free throws.”

Stremlow, who’s verbally committed to Iowa, had 12 rebounds but was limited to eight points, primarily facing the defense of Oestreicher.

Verona added four more free throws down the stretch and pulled away for the victory.

Verona used a 13-3 run to start the second half, breaking away from a 19-19 halftime tie.

The Beavers fought back with a 9-0 run, closing with 32-31.

Abbi Rupnow, a 5-4 senior guard, converted a three-point play and scored after coming up with a steal, increasing Verona’s lead to 37-31 with 5:44 remaining to play.

Verona senior Megan Murphy made two 3-pointers and scored eight points for the Wildcats.

