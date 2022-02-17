How the West was won: Top-ranked Reedsburg girls basketball claims conference title

Reedsburg girls basketball coach Mark Simon hasn’t been a proponent of the Badger Conference’s winner-take-all, single-game format that decided the East and West champions this season, especially when his team finished conference play undefeated.

He believed the conference season should determine the champion, and held that opinion even after Reedsburg’s 78-40 victory over host Madison Edgewood in the Badger West Conference first-place game Thursday night at Wilke Gym.

But Simon and his team, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, sure were happy with the result. They celebrated winning the inaugural Badger West title, finishing the regular season undefeated and establishing a program record for season wins with their 24th victory.

“I think it just means so much to this team,” senior Mahra Wieman said. “Us seniors, we knew we wanted to come in her and leave a legacy. And conference champs, I definitely think leaves a nice legacy.”

The Beavers (24-0 overall), who outscored the Crusaders (16-8) by a 42-18 margin in the second half, demonstrated their offensive balance with four players scoring in double figures — led by Wieman’s 20 points.

“That is pretty incredible to go undefeated,” Simon said. “There are only four teams in the state in any division that went undefeated. It’s hard to do. It’s a credit to our players. It’s really a credit to all the people that have helped them along the way — the youth coaches, teachers, parents, They have had great people around them all the way.

“They are a talented group. They just made a lot of plays tonight. They’ve done that all year. It’s been an incredible run to this point. Now we look to postseason.”

Sophomore Sydney Cherney had 13 of her 19 points in the first half when Reedsburg led 36-22. Senior McKenzie Bestor made three 3-pointers and had 17 points, while senior Trenna Cherney contributed 13 points.

Edgewood took a 16-15 lead with 11 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half — boosted by successful (and consecutive) 3-point shots by sophomore Taya Fernandez, junior Madison Foley and senior Maisy Andes. But Reedsburg then scored nine consecutive points as part of a 19-2 run that propelled the Beavers to a 34-18 lead 3:46 prior to halftime.

UW-Oshkosh commit Wieman said the Beavers’ trust in each other leads to those scoring runs. Seven Reedsburg players made 3-pointers.

“I think we all trust each other to find the open shooter — to find not the good shot but the great shot,” she said. “It all comes down to trust — trusting our teammates that they will make the right play at the right time.”

The Crusaders cut a 17-point second-half deficit to 10 at 41-31 with 14:50 to play. But the Beavers went on a 13-1 run, part of their 37-9 run that closed out the game.

Senior Amber Grosse led Edgewood with eight points.

“They are a team that is really aggressive,” said Edgewood coach Lora Staveness, adding her team was hampered by first-half foul trouble and hurt in the rebounding department and by missing free throws. “They don’t give up on a play and they are tough.”

The Badger Conference was realigned this school year into an East-West format after being a North-South alignment and the 16 schools were divided into four groups.

Reedsburg finished 14-0 overall in conference games and was the winner of the Northwest pod, while Edgewood was 11-3 in league play and finished as the top team from the Southwest. That resulted in this first-place matchup in the Badger West, which was one game to decide the West conference championship, a format not fully supported by the coaches, including Simon.

“I think it would have been a tough deal to go 14-0 in conference and take second place,” Simon said. “I think we were extra motivated to play really hard, knowing what was at stake, and just find a way to get it done. I think they will re-evaluate things.”

Said Staveness: “I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t think that’s how it should be. I hope it changes for next year.”

The Beavers defeated Edgewood 66-51 Jan. 29 in Reedsburg.

Edgewood began the season 8-5, but had won eight of its past 10 games entering Thursday’s game.

Reedsburg earned a No. 1 seed in WIAA Division 2 and a bye, then will open postseason Feb. 25 against the winner of Tuesday’s game between ninth-seeded Portage and eighth-seeded Mount Horeb.

“I think it just boosts everyone’s confidence,” said Wieman, who made three 3-pointers. “Being conference champs in the Badger Conference — it’s a tough conference, we have to come out and play our best every time. To win the title and have it on our backs really motivates us for the postseason.”

Edgewood received a No. 3 seed in Division 3 and a bye, then will begin postseason Feb. 25 against the winner of Tuesday’s game between 11th-seeded Beloit Turner and sixth-seeded Richland Center.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

