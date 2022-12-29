How the Verona girls basketball team is avoiding its hatred of losing

Angie Murphy isn’t shy in describing how her Verona girls basketball team feels about suffering defeat.

“They hate losing,” she said.

The Wildcats haven’t had that bitter taste in their mouths much the past two seasons. After finishing last season 21-5, Verona is off to an 8-2 start following a 75-74 nonconference loss to Germantown at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday.

It was a hard-fought battle between two top-10 teams in Division 1 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, with the Wildcats (8-2) at No. 5 and the Warhawks (8-2) and Connecticut commit KK Arnold ninth.

The top-10 ranking, which Verona has held since the first poll of the season on Nov. 29, has been well-earned. Murphy returned nearly all of last year’s team that finished co-champions of the Big Eight Conference with Sun Prairie East, losing just two seniors to graduation.

The 19th-year coach, who celebrated her 300th career win following a season-opening 85-26 win over Janesville Parker on Nov. 17, got the added boost of Taylor Stremlow, who returned from injury after missing all of last season.

The addition of the touted Class of 2024 recruit, who committed to Iowa hours before the Wildcats' clash with Germantown, to the already talented core has been a boon for the Wildcats. It’s not the only reason why the Wildcats look to be the favorites to gain their first outright Big Eight title and make a deep playoff run in the process.

Here are three other ways Verona has shown it’s among the state’s best.

Unselfish role players

The Wildcats have one of the state’s most potent offenses. Verona averages 81.6 points per game and has scored at least 50 points in each game, including a pair of games exceeding the century mark.

Verona scored a season-best 114 points in a 94-point drubbing of Madison West on Dec. 2, just weeks after a 112-24 romp over Beloit Memorial. For Murphy, shot selection has been a key piece in the offensive onslaught.

“They really share the ball well; nobody’s out there to get theirs,” she said. “It’s our shot, not their shot, and that’s huge.”

Said junior Reagan Briggs: “I think it comes from playing together for a very long time. We’ve all been playing together for years and it really comes from that and everybody knowing each other. Especially if we’re off, sharing the ball and getting the people that are on to shoot is big for us. We preach that.”

The Wildcats have plenty of offensive weapons. Entering its game against Germantown, Verona boasted four players averaging double figures, paced by Briggs and Stremlow with 18.8 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.

Seniors Paige Lambe (14.3) and Megan Murphy (10.3) also are averaging in double digits, while the Wildcats aren’t afraid to spread the wealth with a dozen players scoring in their win over the Regents.

Angie Murphy said those numbers could be considerably higher given most of the team is playing fewer minutes because of the lopsided wins, with a 53.5-point average margin of victory in Big Eight play. Even still, the group is steadfast in being committed to their roles, despite having so many weapons.

“That’s tough because we have kids on our team who play very little minutes in tight games, who would start on a lot of teams in our conference,” Angie Murphy said. “The kids do a really good job accepting their role and I think that’s why they’re successful, too, because they care about winning first and foremost, not about their statistics.”

Creating their own competition

As impressive as the dominant victories are, they do come with their own challenges — the biggest being staying competitive.

Outside of its four-point win over Sun Prairie West on Nov. 29, Verona has won every conference game by at least 36 points. It’s forced the Wildcats to continue to look inward for stronger competition in their practices.

Angie Murphy said she and her staff “make our practices extremely competitive,” to help foster greater engagement between the team, though that whole “hating to lose” thing certainly helps.

“Even if the loser only has to do a down-and-back, they hate losing,” she said. “They’re friends with each other when they’re on the same team at practice but can’t stand each other when they’re going against each other in drills. I love seeing that.”

Stremlow said that brief animosity has only helped strengthen their friendship and camaraderie when the game is actually on the line.

“I’m not going to let my teammate off easy because that translates to the game and taking a play off or something,” she said. “When it comes down to it, we’re going to push each other and make each other better even if it means getting after each other.”

Added Briggs: “Hearing from your close teammates that ‘You need to make that shot. You need to hustle,’ I think that really helps us as a team.”

Defensive switch big spark

Along with pushing each other in practice, the Wildcats have been pushing the pace on their opponents. After learning she would be without Stremlow last season, Angie Murphy said she was forced to alter her game plan to more of a zone defense, ball control offense approach.

With the return of the future Hawkeyes players, the Wildcats have amped up the pressure. According to Angie Murphy, Verona has “played 99% man (defense) this year with pressing,” as the veteran coach has molded the game plan to her group.

“This team needs to fly and they need possessions. The more possessions the better it is for this squad because we are so talented,” she said.

Added Briggs: “It’s definitely good for our team. That’s what we need and last year we weren’t able to necessarily get that every game."

It’s led to massive halftime leads with Verona leading by at least 20 in all but one of their wins. Another crucial by-product has been a deeper, more refreshed group. Megan Murphy believes the Wildcats “played a lot of zone last year because we weren’t as deep.”

That’s not the case this year with a more experienced group giving everyone an ability to take needed minutes off.

“I feel we have a lot of people that can come off the bench. Man is good because we can get up on people and pressure them to get turnovers,” she said. “When you’re on you need to stay in the game, but when you need a break you’re going to be able to come out.”