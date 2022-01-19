How Gabby Wilke's versatility makes her so valuable for state-ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke displays an array of skills on the court.
Wilke can hit the perimeter shot or post up on the low block and score. It’s also not unusual to see the 6-foot-2 forward bring the ball up the court for the state-ranked Golden Beavers girls basketball team.
On defense, she has the size to defend in the paint and also the agility to extend outside the lane and thwart an opponent’s shot attempt.
“Gabby is a great player,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She helps us so much. She does so many things for us. She’s only going to get better. She really is.
“She works tirelessly at her game. She’s got a motor. You are going to see great things from her in her high school career and after high school as well. She’s a versatile player. It’s nice to have.”
The Beavers, ranked fifth in Division 2 in The Associated Press girls basketball poll and fifth in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, improved to 15-2 overall with a 67-43 victory over host Stoughton on Tuesday night.
Beaver Dam plays host to Monona Grove in a showdown between Badger East Conference leaders Thursday night.
Wilke had 13 points in Beaver Dam’s 68-48 victory over Oregon at the Badger Challenge girls basketball event Saturday night in Monroe and made two 3-pointers, then scored 14 points against Stoughton.
She’s averaging 17.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game leading into Thursday’s game against Monona Grove, a potentially important game in the Badger Conference standings.
In order to take her game to another level this season, she worked to improve consistency on her 3-point shot and mid-range jumper — seeking other ways to score when defenders clogged the lane against her.
“We have a lot of plays,” she said. “(Chase) knows who is open and our advantages. … If I do get double-teamed, I have people to give it up to and that’s really nice to have — to be able to depend on my teammates.”
Wilke — younger sister of Maty Wilke, the former Beaver Dam all-state player who is redshirting her freshman season at the University of Wisconsin while recovering from a knee injury sustained as a high school senior — said she has college offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, North Dakota, Northern Illinois and St. Thomas (Minnesota).
Gabby Wilke had her season shortened last year because of a subluxation of her left kneecap. Surgery wasn’t required and she worked to strengthen the knee.
“I have to wear a knee brace and now I’m good,” she said.
The Beavers, after finishing 22-3 and falling to eventual state champion Germantown in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last season, have retooled this season following the graduation of key players, including Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens.
Gabby Wilke said she believed the Beavers’ transition game improved against Oregon and that Beaver Dam’s team chemistry — on and off the court — has improved throughout this season.
“We are still a work in progress,” Chase said. “We are trying to improve every week. The team has great energy. That’s been one of the positives. We just have to get a better basketball IQ, at times; make better decisions, at times; just understand what we are trying to do, at times. It’s there. We just have to be more consistent.”
That means different roles for different players.
“I think we are doing a really good job adjusting to our roles,” said Wilke, one of the team’s eight captains.
Beaver Dam won three consecutive Division 2 state championships from 2017-19. A bid for a fourth straight title was curtailed when the 2020 girls state tournament was canceled the night prior to Beaver Dam’s state semifinal game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, we don’t have as much on our back, but we are still Beaver Dam and our goal is to get to state like a lot of teams,” Wilke said. “We just go out there and try to prove it every single night. We, obviously, want to win, but just fighting as hard as we possibly can and bringing the energy every single night is a big thing coach Chase wants from us.”