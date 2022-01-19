How Gabby Wilke's versatility makes her so valuable for state-ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball

The Beavers, after finishing 22-3 and falling to eventual state champion Germantown in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last season, have retooled this season following the graduation of key players, including Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens.

Gabby Wilke said she believed the Beavers’ transition game improved against Oregon and that Beaver Dam’s team chemistry — on and off the court — has improved throughout this season.

“We are still a work in progress,” Chase said. “We are trying to improve every week. The team has great energy. That’s been one of the positives. We just have to get a better basketball IQ, at times; make better decisions, at times; just understand what we are trying to do, at times. It’s there. We just have to be more consistent.”

That means different roles for different players.

“I think we are doing a really good job adjusting to our roles,” said Wilke, one of the team’s eight captains.

Beaver Dam won three consecutive Division 2 state championships from 2017-19. A bid for a fourth straight title was curtailed when the 2020 girls state tournament was canceled the night prior to Beaver Dam’s state semifinal game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.