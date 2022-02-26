How Beaver Dam girls basketball pulled away from Grafton for a regional title

BEAVER DAM — When 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Gabby Wilke picked up her third foul with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half, there was no panic from the Beaver Dam girls basketball team.

Led by sophomore guard Anni Salettel, the Golden Beavers remained composed, showed their completeness as a team and put together a pivotal run that blew open Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional championship game against Grafton.

Salettel made four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, and scored a team-high 15 points in leading top-seeded Beaver Dam to a 60-43 victory over fourth-seeded Grafton.

“It’s definitely very exciting,” Salettel said. “And it’s very exciting to go on to our future games, and, hopefully, win.”

The Beavers (24-2) won their 13th consecutive regional title, Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.

“I thought our kids really closed out the first half nicely,” Chase said. “We had a lot of kids make plays on both sides of the court. They were sharing the ball well and making good passes.

"We got some inside and outside scoring. So, some really good balance. A lot of kids stepped up and played solid minutes. I think the success of our team this year is other kids step up every night.”

Badger East Conference champion Beaver Dam, ranked fourth in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll and fifth in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, advances to a sectional semifinal matchup with second-seeded Cedarburg on Thursday at Oshkosh North. Cedarburg, ranked seventh in the WisSports.net poll and eighth by AP, defeated third-seeded Slinger 63-55 Saturday.

Beaver Dam, playing tough defense, outscored Grafton 14-3 in the final 4:46 of the first half, including 12-3 in the last 2:59 while Wilke was on the bench.

Salettel is considered a quiet individual, but her actions spoke loudly Saturday.

With the Beavers leading 18-15, Salettel made consecutive 3-pointers that gave Beaver Dam a 24-15 lead with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

“She’s going to be big in the long run,” Wilke said about Salettel. “Growing up with her (and playing together since second grade), she’s built for the big moments. … She is quiet, but they call her 'The Silent Assassin.' She definitely fits her name.”

Salettel said she tries to shoot within the flow of the game.

“I shoot when I’m open,” Salettel said. “I feel I have the green light. … We all are capable of having a big game. Just having a couple people have great games helps us win.”

Sophomore forward Riley Czarnecki converted a three-point play 1:22 before halftime, increasing the Beavers’ advantage to 27-16, and junior guard Maddie Kuenzi made a 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left, boosting the lead to 30-18, which was the halftime score.

“Everyone can hit shots when they are open,” said Wilke, who scored 12 points despite being saddled with foul trouble. “They just need the chance. I think everybody stepped up. We had contributions from everybody. Grafton is a good team. Beating them by that much is a good thing."

Ella Day, a 6-0 senior, led Grafton (19-7) with a game-high 16 points.

Black Hawks coach Matt D’Amato said he believed his team grew tired during Saturday afternoon’s game after pulling out an emotional 40-37 victory over West Bend East on Friday night — a game that was decided when Grafton senior Emily Grisar made a 3-pointer from half court at the buzzer.

“It looks like our legs got the better of us toward the end of both halves,” D’Amato said. “The box outs weren’t as crisp. The shots weren’t falling like we wanted them to. We didn’t have a quick-enough step. I’m super-proud of how hard they played through the whole game.”

Beaver Dam now has won 18 consecutive games since losing back-to-back games to Reedsburg and Milwaukee Academy of Science in December.

“I’m proud of this group — how they came in this year and really got after it,” Chase said. “It’s been a fun group to coach.”

Beaver Dam’s defense locked down on Grafton’s perimeter shooters, including sophomore Savannah James, who was held scoreless.

“Defense is definitely always a big focus point for us,” Salettel said. “It’s something Chase always emphasizes.”

Beaver Dam advanced to the regional final with a 66-26 victory over West Bend West on Friday night.

