How Avree Antony, Sun Prairie pulled away from Madison La Follette in a Big Eight girls basketball opener

SUN PRAIRIE – To say Sun Prairie junior Avree Antony was eager for this girls basketball season would be an understatement.
Last season, the 5-foot-10 wing came down wrong on another teammate’s foot and said she tore tendons in her right foot during warm-ups prior to the first game of the Cardinals’ abbreviated schedule.
She wound up missing almost the entire year, except for making one late-season appearance.
The heavily recruited Avree and the Cardinals have come out strong thus far this season.
Avree had a team-high 18 points and was one of four Sun Prairie players scoring in double figures during the host Cardinals’ 64-49 victory over Madison La Follette in a fast-paced, foul-filled Big Eight Conference opener Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight), trailing 41-38 with 12 minutes, 54 seconds remaining to play, went on a 16-0 second-half run over a 4:59 span and pulled away from the Lancers (0-1, 0-1).
Sun Prairie junior wing Marie Outlay added 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Senior guard Rachel Rademacher scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and 6-1 center Makiah Hawk contributed eight of her 10 points in the second half, when Sun Prairie outscored La Follette 36-21.
The Lancers’ Demetria Prewett, a 5-11 senior, scored a game-high 21 points. Prewitt made one 3-pointer and was 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. That included 13-for-14 in the first half, when all her points came from the foul line.
“We hit a couple of 3s … and if you can knock those down, that helps,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said about the 16-0 run. “And our interior defense got better. Prewitt is a heck of a player. We had to shut that down. Our interior defense plus our interior rebounding was really good. We had five players going to the glass.”
Senior guard Malia Green made two 3-pointers and added 10 points for La Follette.
“We definitely had to shake some rust off,” La Follette coach Will Green said. “Fouls definitely hurt us because we are a defensive team. Once you get in foul trouble, you can’t get up on people and you can’t force the issue like we wanted to. … You could see the fatigue in us. I expect us to get better, of course.”
La Follette senior guard Aaliyah Smith, a highly touted college prospect, didn’t play.
Will Green, who wasn’t able to go into specifics, said Smith likely won’t be available to play until early January. Smith hasn’t played high school basketball since she played as a freshman at Verona. She transferred to La Follette but didn’t play as a sophomore and then the four Madison public schools didn’t play in 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie remained without junior guard Antionique Auston, who’s expected to be sidelined until mid-December with a knee injury, Olson said.
Antony fills a variety of roles for Sun Prairie, including scoring, handling the ball and rebounding.
“They were face-guarding me,” she said. “If I’m getting face-guarded, I just try to distribute to people when I get the ball, for others to make plays.”
She said she’s received 16 college offers and hopes to make a decision next summer. She would like to attend a Big Ten university, but said she hasn’t received a Big Ten offer so hasn’t committed.
The teams combined for 28 fouls and 42 free-throw attempts in the first half, which ended tied at 28. La Follette was 18-for-22 and Sun Prairie 10-for-20 from the foul line in the first 18 minutes.
Sophomore Alayna West, who had nine points, made the first of two free throws, giving La Follette a 41-38 lead with 12:54 left.
Outlay made a 3-point shot, tying the game at 41 with 12:21 left and starting the 16-0 run.
Antony scored on a drive, Hawk made two inside baskets, sophomore Kaitlin Bindley scored on the break off an assist from Antony, Hawk connected on a layup and Outlay closed out the run with another 3-pointer – giving Sun Prairie a 54-41 lead with 7:55 to play.
“I thought we ran well,” Olson said. “We got the ball down the court.”
Said Antony: “We were pushing the pace of the ball and beating them down the floor, and we switched up a couple things at halftime with our offense, which they weren’t expecting. And we got on top of it that way.”
Verona was considered the conference preseason favorite by WisSports.net. Sun Prairie, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the WisSports.net preseason poll, and La Follette, which received honorable-mention recognition in the Division 1 poll, were projected to be in hot pursuit of Verona.
The race, however, appears fairly wide open after Verona sophomore point guard Taylor Stremlow was sidelined by injury. She had surgery (left ankle/foot) and will miss the season, according to an announcement on Twitter from Verona girls basketball Tuesday.
“It was a really nice big-game battle to start the (conference) season off,” Olson said. “It was back-and-forth and tight all the way.”
Outlay scored 19 points and had six steals in Sun Prairie’s 58-36 victory in its regular-season opener against Marshfield last Thursday.
Girls basketball preview: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith among the 10 players to know in the Big Eight
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., G, Janesville Craig
Magestro-Kennedy, a recent IUPUI commit, is a talented scorer who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, a jump of nearly eight points from the season before. She is a well-rounded 5-foot-8 guard who can play multiple positions for the Cougars. However, her main job is scoring and attacking closeouts.
Mya Nicholson, so., G/F, Janesville Craig
Nicholson is a 5-10 guard who is the leading returning scorer for the Cougars. Nicholson had an impressive fall season playing for the Cougars golf team and hopes to carry that success into the basketball season. Nicholson has plenty of range on the court — she once made seven 3-pointers in a half of a game over the summer in AAU. Teams will want to make sure she doesn’t get the hot hand.
Aaliyah Smith, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-5 senior guard has not played in a high school game since her freshman season at Verona, when she averaged 20 points per game. Smith has played in AAU tournaments since her freshman season. Over those summers she has been recognized as one of the top 20 players in the country, with offers from LSU, Arizona, Rutgers and Minnesota. Entering her final season Smith will be aiming to lead the Lancers to a Big Eight title and deep into the state tournament.
Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette
The 5-9 Lancer guard hasn’t played a high school game since she was a freshman in early 2019. That season Prewitt finished with 14.3 points per game on a Lancer team that finished 16-7. Since that season an ACL injury and COVID-19 have kept her from putting on La Follette jersey.
Audrey Deptula, jr., G/F, Middleton
Deptula is a talented 6-foot junior wing who is a versatile offensive player. But she’s played just five varsity games her first two seasons. That said, the Cardinal impressed over the summer, earning a scholarship offer to Bradley University. If the Cardinals are to improve this season it will be due to improved offensive efficiency from Deptula and the next player on this list.
McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton
The 6-foot wing is the last remaining role player from the Cardinals team who finished the 2019-20 season 25-1. That season the Cardinals made it to the Division 1 semifinals but couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Monogue averaged a little more than seven points as a sophomore that season, earning four starts. She showed a good shooting touch with 46% field goal percentage that included making 37% of her 3-point attempts.
Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie
The 5-8 Auston is returning to a Cardinals team that is out to improve on a 4-5 campaign. The junior showed an ability to score in bunches over the summer for her AAU team. The junior returns as an improved scorer after leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.2 per game.
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Antony is one of the best juniors in the state. The 5-9 guard has already received a few offers from Division I colleges such as UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Antony didn't play many games last season. The lightning-quick guard will be able to break games open with her speed and energy.
Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona
Stremlow is one of the most talented sophomores in the state coming off a rookie season in which she averaged 11.6 points per game. However, don't expect her back on the court for a while. Coach Angie Murphy said the Division I recruit, who has eight offers — including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State — is "out indefinitely" with an injury. If the Wildcats get her back this season — Murphy said they aren't sure when she'll return — Stremlow will make an immediate impact on a team vying to return to state.
Reagan Briggs, so., G, Verona
The current sophomore was the leading scorer at Verona her freshman season, averaging 13 points per game. That season ended with a trip to Oshkosh to play in the state semifinals after finishing the regular season 4-4. Briggs and Stremlow are joined by senior guard Megan Murphy, which may be one of the top backcourts in Wisconsin.