How Avree Antony, Sun Prairie pulled away from Madison La Follette in a Big Eight girls basketball opener
SUN PRAIRIE – To say Sun Prairie junior Avree Antony was eager for this girls basketball season would be an understatement.  

Last season, the 5-foot-10 wing came down wrong on another teammate’s foot and said she tore tendons in her right foot during warm-ups prior to the first game of the Cardinals’ abbreviated schedule.

She wound up missing almost the entire year, except for making one late-season appearance.

The heavily recruited Avree and the Cardinals have come out strong thus far this season.

Avree had a team-high 18 points and was one of four Sun Prairie players scoring in double figures during the host Cardinals’ 64-49 victory over Madison La Follette in a fast-paced, foul-filled Big Eight Conference opener Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight), trailing 41-38 with 12 minutes, 54 seconds remaining to play, went on a 16-0 second-half run over a 4:59 span and pulled away from the Lancers (0-1, 0-1).

Sun Prairie junior wing Marie Outlay added 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Senior guard Rachel Rademacher scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and 6-1 center Makiah Hawk contributed eight of her 10 points in the second half, when Sun Prairie outscored La Follette 36-21.

The Lancers’ Demetria Prewett, a 5-11 senior, scored a game-high 21 points. Prewitt made one 3-pointer and was 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. That included 13-for-14 in the first half, when all her points came from the foul line.

“We hit a couple of 3s … and if you can knock those down, that helps,” Sun Prairie coach John Olson said about the 16-0 run. “And our interior defense got better. Prewitt is a heck of a player. We had to shut that down. Our interior defense plus our interior rebounding was really good. We had five players going to the glass.”

Senior guard Malia Green made two 3-pointers and added 10 points for La Follette.

“We definitely had to shake some rust off,” La Follette coach Will Green said. “Fouls definitely hurt us because we are a defensive team. Once you get in foul trouble, you can’t get up on people and you can’t force the issue like we wanted to. … You could see the fatigue in us. I expect us to get better, of course.”

La Follette senior guard Aaliyah Smith, a highly touted college prospect, didn’t play.

Will Green, who wasn’t able to go into specifics, said Smith likely won’t be available to play until early January. Smith hasn’t played high school basketball since she played as a freshman at Verona. She transferred to La Follette but didn’t play as a sophomore and then the four Madison public schools didn’t play in 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Prairie remained without junior guard Antionique Auston, who’s expected to be sidelined until mid-December with a knee injury, Olson said.

Antony fills a variety of roles for Sun Prairie, including scoring, handling the ball and rebounding.

“They were face-guarding me,” she said. “If I’m getting face-guarded, I just try to distribute to people when I get the ball, for others to make plays.”

She said she’s received 16 college offers and hopes to make a decision next summer. She would like to attend a Big Ten university, but said she hasn’t received a Big Ten offer so hasn’t committed.

The teams combined for 28 fouls and 42 free-throw attempts in the first half, which ended tied at 28. La Follette was 18-for-22 and Sun Prairie 10-for-20 from the foul line in the first 18 minutes.

Sophomore Alayna West, who had nine points, made the first of two free throws, giving La Follette a 41-38 lead with 12:54 left.

Outlay made a 3-point shot, tying the game at 41 with 12:21 left and starting the 16-0 run.

Antony scored on a drive, Hawk made two inside baskets, sophomore Kaitlin Bindley scored on the break off an assist from Antony, Hawk connected on a layup and Outlay closed out the run with another 3-pointer – giving Sun Prairie a 54-41 lead with 7:55 to play.

“I thought we ran well,” Olson said. “We got the ball down the court.”

Said Antony: “We were pushing the pace of the ball and beating them down the floor, and we switched up a couple things at halftime with our offense, which they weren’t expecting. And we got on top of it that way.”

Verona was considered the conference preseason favorite by WisSports.net. Sun Prairie, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the WisSports.net preseason poll, and La Follette, which received honorable-mention recognition in the Division 1 poll, were projected to be in hot pursuit of Verona.

The race, however, appears fairly wide open after Verona sophomore point guard Taylor Stremlow was sidelined by injury. She had surgery (left ankle/foot) and will miss the season, according to an announcement on Twitter from Verona girls basketball Tuesday.

“It was a really nice big-game battle to start the (conference) season off,” Olson said. “It was back-and-forth and tight all the way.”

Outlay scored 19 points and had six steals in Sun Prairie’s 58-36 victory in its regular-season opener against Marshfield last Thursday.

