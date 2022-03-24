How area girls basketball players fared on the Associated Press All-State team

Mahra Wieman helped lead the Reedsburg girls basketball team on a memorable journey this season.

The Beavers’ achievements included the inaugural Badger West Conference championship, the No. 1 ranking in Division 2, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinals and a 28-1 record that set a program record for victories.

Wieman, a 5-foot-10 senior, on Thursday was named as a second-team selection on The Associated Press All-State girls basketball team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters. The UW-Oshkosh commit averaged 23 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni was a third-team choice. The 6-foot sophomore’s 29-point-per-game average was second in the state and included a 62-point outburst against East Troy. She also averaged 8.9 rebounds per game.

Germantown junior Kamorea “KK” Arnold, who’s orally committed to Connecticut, was a unanimous choice on the All-State first team and also was a unanimous selection as the player of the year. She won the player-of-the-year honor for the second consecutive year.

The rest of the first team included Waupun senior Abbie Aalsma (Illinois State commit), Appleton East senior Emily La Chapell (Marquette), Hortonville senior Kamy Peppler (UW-Milwaukee) and Wales Kettle Moraine junior Grace Grocholski (Arizona State recruit).

Green Bay Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde was selected as the coach of the year after guiding the Tritons to their second consecutive Division 2 championship.

Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, who’s committed to the University of Wisconsin, was named to the second team.

Area players who received high honorable-mention recognition included Reedsburg sophomore Sydney Cherney, Madison La Follette senior Demetria Prewitt, New Glarus sophomore Lindsey Schadewalt and Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke.

Honorable-mention selections included Sun Prairie junior Avree Antony, Reedsburg senior Trenna Cherney, Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml, Verona junior Megan Murphy, Monona Grove senior Avery Poole and Watertown Luther Prep senior Grace Schmidt.

Among region players, Mineral Point senior guard Mallory Lindsey, who helped lead the undefeated Pointers to the Division 4 championship, was named to the fourth team.

Randolph's Jorey Buwalda also was a fourth-team selection.

Other honorable-mention picks included Mineral Point senior Blair Watters, Jefferson junior Ayianna Johnson, Albany senior Brianna Dahl and Lancaster senior Bridee Burks.

Girls player of the year

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This is the best we’ve seen Kamorea “KK” Arnold.

The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1).

She also shot 33.1% from 3-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.

The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The AP All-State team.

This marks the second straight season that Arnold won the honor and did so unanimously.

Three other players were nominated for the award: Appleton East’s Emily La Chapell, Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski and Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler,

The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from 3-point range.

Her shooting from long range was about 30 percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season.

The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.

She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.

“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”

“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”

Arnold finished with three triple doubles and 11 other double-doubles.

One of those performances came in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 90-87 over Kaukauna.

Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The game finished in typical KK fashion.

“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points.

"We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”

Girls coach of the year

By Scott Venci, Green Bay Press Gazette

Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.

She has led the Tritons to four WIAA Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 victory over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.

Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.

It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.

“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.

“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”

Seven other coaches were nominated for the honor: Waupun’s Tim Aalsma, Randolph’s Chad Kaufman, Mineral Point’s Michael Keyes, Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Menomonie’s Storm Harmon and Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton.

The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.

Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976.

Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.

Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.

It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.

“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.

“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well.

"I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”

A statewide panel of sportswriters voted for the team. Jon Masson of the Wisconsin State Journal, Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press Gazette contributed to this report.

2021-22 AP ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

COACH OF THE YEAR – Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame

FIRST TEAM

Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., Waupun

*Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

Grace Grocholski, 5-10, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine

Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., Appleton East

Kamy Peppler, 5-6, sr., Hortonville

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Macy Donarski, 5-8, jr., La Crosse Aquinas

Lily Krahn, 5-10, sr., Prairie du Chien

Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., De Pere

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., Reedsburg

Allie Ziebell, 5-11, so., Neenah

THIRD TEAM

Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, fr., The Racine Prairie School

Alaina Harper, 6-3, sr., Hartland Arrowhead

Nakiyah Hurst, 6-0, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., McFarland

Jacy Weisbrod, 6-0, sr., jr., La Crosse Aquinas

FOURTH TEAM

Jorey Buwalda, 5-8, jr., Randolph

Jada Eggebrecht, 5-9, sr., Phillips

Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., Green Bay Notre Dame

McKenna Johnson, 5-8, so., Wilmot

Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., Mineral Point

High Honorable Mention

(received at least two votes)

Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg.

Ja’Cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee Languages

Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville

Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI

Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee

Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette

Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove

Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West

Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus

Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee

Nevaeh Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford

Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine

Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam

Honorable Mention

(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)

Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Jazzy Davis, jr., La Crosse Logan; Lauryn Deetz, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Trista Fayta, so., Notre Dame;

MaKenzie Drout, jr., Kimberly; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Mequon Homestead; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Emme Golembiewski, sr., Minong Northwood; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton; Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown;

Julie Lokker, jr., Martin Luther; Lindsey Lettner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Grace Lomen, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Keona McGee, so., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Paris Opelt, so., Neillsville; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Maple Northwestern; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove;

Brittney Mislivecek, jr., La Crosse Central; Megan Murphy, jr., Verona;; Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun; Annika Pluemer, jr., Brookfield East; Lily Randgaard, sr., Kettle Moraine; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion; Sidney Scruggs, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor;

Nora Tucker, sr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Allison Wokatsch, sr., Marathon.

