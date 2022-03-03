How Anni Salettel going 'completely blank' clinched Beaver Dam girls basketball's win in sectional semis

OSHKOSH — Bella Oestreicher did her part. Then the defense got a stop.

Up two points with 21.1 seconds left, it was Anni Salettel’s turn.

And the 5-foot-11 sophomore guard on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team delivered.

Salettel made a pair of free throws to extend the top-seeded Golden Beavers’ advantage to two possessions and they would snuff out second-seeded Cedarburg’s attempt to rally, winning 61-57 — the same score it was following Salettel’s trip to the line — in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals Thursday night at Oshkosh North High School.

Turns out Salettel wasn’t the least bit nervous. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“You can always feel the pressure,” she said, “but I embraced it.

“Honestly, I kind of just kind of went completely blank. I knew I needed to knock them down and I just focused.”

It worked. And it was the dagger after Oestreicher’s 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Golden Beavers (25-2) a 59-57 advantage with 46 seconds remaining.

“They were trapping a lot, and because they were trapping a lot and the ball was in the high post, that’s where they’re supposed to look,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said of the kick out from 6-foot-1 Kylie Wittnebel to Oestreicher wide open a step beyond the arc. “It was the right shot, definitely.”

It wouldn’t have mattered if it wasn’t — it went in.

A bit to Oestreicher’s surprise.

“It looked like it was a bit off,” said the 5-9 junior, who was 1-for-6 from beyond the arc before that shot, “and then I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s got a chance.’

“Then when I made it I was like, ‘Compose, compose, compose.’ The game wasn’t over. Anything can happen.”

Nothing crazy did, though.

And that meant Cedarburg (22-5) came up a little short despite holding the Golden Beavers without a field goal for 6-plus minutes, from the time Salettel — she had a team-high 19 points, more than double her season average of 8.3 — hit her fifth triple of the night with 6:50 left to give Beaver Dam a 54-47 lead until Oestreicher’s clutch 3.

“Our nerves kind of got the best of us and we started making a few mistakes,” Oestreicher said of the dry spell, which was only kept from being a scoreless drought thanks to her two free throws with 5:46 left, “but then we calmed down, got our composure and handled the ball.”

It wasn’t just the nerves and Cedarburg’s full-court pressure defense that stymied the Golden Beavers for that critical stretch. It was also foul trouble, as the Bulldogs were in the bonus with 8:11 remaining, the double bonus with 4:41 left and at one point late in the half had committed only two fouls compared with nine for Beaver Dam.

“We just couldn’t keep our rotations quite as much,” Chase said of how constantly having to substitute created a disjointed offense. “We got down and we just tried to stay composed, and then Bella hit the 3.”

The Golden Beavers — who also got 17 points from 6-2 Gabby Wilke, the younger sister of University of Wisconsin redshirt freshman Maty Wilke who currently has offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee and Northern Illinois, among others — threatened to pull away on a couple occasions.

The first time they did so was with an 11-0 first-half run that made it 19-8, and the second time was with a 7-2 run that made it 46-37 with 12:10 left in the game.

But they just couldn’t sustain momentum long enough to create any kind of consequential cushion.

“I had a feeling it was going to be a game like that,” Chase said.

The Golden Beavers were able to keep Bulldogs’ leading scorer Clare Diener (18.0 points per game) mostly in check, holding the 5-10 senior who’s bound for NCAA Division II Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.) to 14.

And sophomore Mary Stroebel (10.5), who so far has received an offer from Northern Illinois, was held to eight.

But Cedarburg was able to rally time and again thanks to a game-high 25 points from Mimi Hart, a freshman who came in averaging a modest 7.9 per contest. And it was another freshman — Sarah Helm, who is averaging only 4.9 points — that gave Cedarburg its first lead since it was 2-0 when she canned a triple from the top of the key to make it 57-56 with 2 minutes to go.

It was Helm’s only field goal of the night as she finished with four points. But it was a big one.

It just wasn’t big enough to bury Beaver Dam, even if this wasn’t its best performance of the year.

“We’re still searching,” Chase said. “The way I feel about our team this year — I’m very proud of a lot of a lot of things they do, but we’re still trying to prove that we can play a complete game on both ends.”

They’ll get a chance Saturday afternoon against Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1), the top seed in the other half of the sectional. The Tritons suffocated Fox Valley Lutheran 53-16 on Thursday.

After having their 24-game postseason winning streak — the second-longest in state history — snapped in last year’s Division 1 sectional semifinals, the Golden Beavers will now get a chance to return to state for the fifth time in six years seeking their fourth championship in that stretch (the 2020 state tournament ended abruptly because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic).

“We keep on finding ways to get things done.” Chase said. “We’re not perfect, but we keep on having success and making plays when we have to.

“We’re going to enjoy this a little bit tonight. We’ve got a really tough one on Saturday.”

BEAVER DAM 61, CEDARBURG 57

Cedarburg …… 26 31 — 57

Beaver Dam … 29 32 — 61

CEDARBURG (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Reagan Pahl 1 0-0 2, Abby Schmit 0 0-2 0, Ella Rolison 2 0-0 4, Mary Stroebel 2 4-6 8, Clare Diener 4 5-6 14, Mimi Hart 8 5-6 25, Sarah Helm 1 1-2 4. Totals: 18 15-22 57.

BEAVER DAM — Gabby Wilke 7 2-3 17, Anni Salettel 6 2-2 19, Kylie Wittnebel 1 1-4 3, Maddie Kuenzie 0 0-1 0, Bella Oestreicher 2 2-2 8, Riley Czarnecki 1 2-2 4, Leila Ashley 2 1-1 5, Carlee Lapen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 11-17 61.

3-pointers: Cedarburg 6 (Diener 1, Hart 1, Helm 1), Beaver Dam 8 (Wilke 1, Salettel 5, Oestreicher 2). Total fouls: Cedarburg 16, Beaver Dam 17. Fouled out: None.

