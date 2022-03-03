How an early barrage set the tone for Reedsburg girls basketball's sectional semifinal rout of DeForest

BARABOO — At one point this season, Mark Simon pondered whether his Reedsburg high school girls basketball team “likes to guard more than they like to score.”

The Beavers made both look easy Thursday night.

Top-seeded Reedsburg locked down No. 3 DeForest to just 15 first-half points while burying 14 3-pointers en route to a 73-45 romp in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game at Baraboo High School.

Senior Mahra Wieman poured in a game-high 29 points, including six triples, while senior Trenna Cherney notched 23 points to fuel Reedsburg to its second consecutive sectional final.

The Beavers, at 27-0 and the top-ranked team in Division 2 by the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, will meet fellow top seed Union Grove in Saturday’s sectional final at Oregon. The Broncos (25-2) held off Waukesha West 45-43 on Thursday.

How Anni Salettel going 'completely blank' clinched Beaver Dam girls basketball's win in sectional semis Salettel was cool under pressure and Bella Oestreicher hit a clutch 3 as the Golden Beavers came to life in the nick of time. Now, they're one win away from their 5th state trip in 6 years.

“Coming off of Saturday’s game when we played really well, I thought tonight we hit some shots early that really got us going,” Simon said. “Defensively we were physical and helped each other quite a bit; we knew our matchups and knew their personnel well. So you combine all of that and it leads to the outcome you saw tonight.”

Added Wieman: “We pride ourselves on defense way more than offense. We get stops and when we get stops, we get easy buckets on offense.”

She wasn’t kidding. The Beavers scored the first seven points of the game before a turnaround jumper by senior Jocie Pickhardt got the Norskies on the board with 13 minutes, 55 seconds left in the half.

Sun Prairie ousted in WIAA girls basketball sectional semifinal The Cardinals lose to Hartland Arrowhead 59-41. Next season will see two high schools in Sun Prairie.

It was the closest DeForest (16-11) got the rest of the night. Reedsburg responded with a 14-2 surge over the next 2½ minutes, including four 3s with two coming off the right hand of Wieman, for a 21-4 lead with 10:20 until halftime.

Wieman was one of five players to hit from behind the arc, including four from Trenna Cherney and a pair from sophomore Syndey Cherney. And it was that infectiousness that helped give her even more confidence.

“I definitely feel like it’s contagious,” she said. “When I see a teammate hit a 3, I’m like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ I just feel like it gives us all the confidence to shoot the ball.”

They certainly weren’t afraid to shoot. While they made 14 3-pointers, the Beavers attempt far more, thanks to their aggressive rebounding. According to Simon, the Beavers allowed one offensive rebound to the Norskies in the first half while keeping DeForest without a made 3-pointer in the first 18 minutes.

How Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood's defense stymied Columbus girls basketball Grosse poured in a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading the Crusaders to a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal victory.

DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn knows that’s not a winning recipe against the Beavers.

“They’re very good, they’re very aggressive and even when they did miss with some long shots they got long rebounds, and we’re not going to be in a game against Reedsburg when we let them get up that many shots,” he said.

The 3-point barrage helped Reedsburg take a 36-15 lead into halftime, an advantage that seemed even bigger after the Norskies leading scorer Jaelyn Derlein — the junior averages 18.6 points per game — left the game with eight minutes left in the first half with a left knee injury and didn’t return.

6 things to know about the WIAA's new electronic seeding in its first year in use for basketball What are the criteria the WIAA's seeding formula uses? What has been the response? And what do coaches think needs to be examined in the future?

Already out of rhythm, the Norskies struggled to find much of a groove coming out of halftime as Reedsburg opened the final 18 minutes on a 19-11 run over the first nearly nine minutes, punctuated by a Trenna Cherney corner 3, for a 57-26 lead with 9:20 to play. The margin hovered in the mid- to high-20s from there until the final horn sounded.

Sydney Cherney added 11 points for the Beavers, while Jocie Pickhardt paced DeForest with 12. Junior Aspin Kelliher had 10 points for the Norskies, who drew applause from Schwenn in their efforts down the stretch despite things being out of reach.

“They had just taken full control of the game, but I was proud of our effort though until the end. That was certainly good,” he said.

As for the Beavers, Simon and his team know how special it is getting back to the sectional final, an opportunity they don’t intend on wasting.

“It never gets old, playing in a sectional final. When you get there, it’s as exciting as ever. You don’t take it for granted,” he said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.