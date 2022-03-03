How Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood's defense stymied Columbus girls basketball

LODI — Right from the outset, the Madison Edgewood girls basketball team established that aggressive, lockdown defense would be the Crusaders’ calling card Thursday night.

Third-seeded Edgewood held fifth-seeded Columbus to 10 first-half points and secured a 49-28 victory in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Lodi High School.

Senior forward Amber Grosse scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading the Crusaders (19-8 overall) to the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wautoma. Edgewood will meet top-seeded Waupun, which edged second-seeded Kewaskum 50-47 in a sectional semifinal Thursday night in Lomira.

Grosse, who said her point total was a career high, was determined to keep the Crusaders’ season rolling.

“Before the game, we were talking about that we have to do whatever we need to do to win,” Grosse said. “I think that was what my mentality was. I had to do whatever to win: Get every single rebound and finish. … The rest of the team stepped up. Our defense is what really got us the win. Everyone played their role and worked hard.”

The Crusaders’ starting five of Grosse, 6-foot senior forward Ally Barth and guards Madison Foley, Taya Fernandez and Maisy Andes set the tone defensively against the Cardinals (18-9), who struggled to get into their offense in the first half.

“Early in the season, our defense wasn’t the strongest,” Grosse said. “We had some weak parts of it and I think that’s because we didn’t communicate a lot. But then our chemistry has really grown. We started to communicate more and that’s when our defense really started to show.”

Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer credited Edgewood for how well it played, but said his team struggled because the Crusaders were able to play a physical style. Columbus scored a season low.

“I just thought it was pretty physical and we have a hard time with that,” Schweitzer said. “They passed the ball really well and they have nice athleticism. They really took away our 3-point shooting, which is a key because we aren’t that tall inside. But give Lora (Staveness) and (the Crusaders) credit. She’s a great coach. I respect her. … We just got off to such a bad start.”

The 5-8 Grosse — a multi-event performer in sprints and jumps in track and field who has committed to UW-La Crosse for that sport — and North Dakota State volleyball commit Barth — who had six points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots — stymied Columbus’ interior offensive attack and also combined on an effective high-post, low-block game on offense.

The athleticism of Grosse and Barth — who compete in volleyball, basketball and track and field together — paid off.

“We had a good high-low,” Staveness said. “(Grosse) is such tremendous athlete. She is probably one of the best athletes in the area, if not the state, really. She’s really super quick and has hops. And I thought Ally, she didn’t have a lot of points, but she controlled things quite a bit. She had rebounds and blocks and protected the rim. Everyone did a little bit of something.”

Fernandez, a sophomore guard, had seven points for Edgewood, which on defense sought to limit Columbus’ 3-point shooting.

Alise Hayes, a 5-11 junior forward, led Columbus with 12 points — six in each half. Columbus made four 3-point shots, all in the second half.

The Crusaders scored the game’s first eight points and used a 12-0 run to open a 27-6 lead in the first half. Grosse had 11 points and Barth six in the first half, and Edgewood led 29-10 at halftime.

“I think we have been building (on defense),” Staveness said. “Defense, that is something you can control. Shots might not be going in on any given night, so you rely on defense and trying to rebound and staying true to what’s gotten us this is far. And on any given night, different people step up offensively.”

Columbus closed within 35-21 on junior forward Amy Theilen’s basket with 8 minutes, 48 seconds remaining, but Grosse scored the next seven points to give Edgewood a 42-21 lead with 3:04 left. Two of Grosse’s three baskets in that stretch came off assists from Barth.

After topping sixth-seeded Richland Center 42-39 on Friday night, Edgewood upended second-seeded Edgerton 56-41 in a regional final on Saturday. Edgerton was sixth-ranked in Division 3 in the final Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

Columbus toppled top-seeded Prairie Du Chien, ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the WisSports.net poll, by a 65-58 score in double overtime in a regional final Saturday.

Theilen had 15 points and seven rebounds, junior guard Mikenna Boettcher totaled 14 points and seven rebounds and Hayes had six assists and nine rebounds for Columbus in the upset of Prairie du Chien.

Columbus had defeated 12th-seeded River Valley 76-37 in its playoff opener, then knocked off fourth-seeded Platteville 60-55 Friday.

Schweitzer said he was proud of the season Columbus put together, considering it started 0-4 and was hampered by absences from COVID-19 and other illnesses during the year.

