How Alayna West, Madison La Follette took down Big Eight leader Verona in girls basketball

The Madison La Follette girls basketball team possesses a triple threat of leading scorers in seniors Aaliyah Smith, Demetria Prewitt and Malia Green.

Alayna West, a 5-foot-8 sophomore forward, demonstrated Tuesday night that she’s another offensive threat for the Lancers.

Not to mention, a force on the boards.

West had career-high totals of 29 points and 19 rebounds in leading host La Follette to a 71-51 Big Eight Conference victory over state-ranked and conference leader Verona.

“She was incredible,” La Follette coach Will Green said.

The highly touted Smith — a 5-6 guard who began her high school career at Verona and averaged 20.2 points per game as a freshman in one season there — scored 19 points and the 5-11 Prewitt had 17 points for La Follette (10-6 overall, 9-5 Big Eight).

“It means so much to know that if one of us needs it, we have another person who can come up and contribute to the team,” Prewitt said about West. “I’m so proud of her for giving us what we needed tonight. There was so much on the line with this game and I’m so proud of her contributing the way she did.”

La Follette, using full-court pressure early in the game, scored 18 unanswered points in taking a 26-7 lead with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half.

“We stayed on the game plan from the jump,” Prewitt said.

The start to the game was a springboard for La Follette’s eighth consecutive victory since Smith started playing in January when she was eligible to compete.

“We just had motivation to play this game,” Green said. “They beat us earlier in the year — in December. That was always a bad taste in our mouth. We know when people come to the 'Spec' (spectator) gym, you are going to get pressured in the Spec gym. We are going to make sure we are up on you. That was what opened the game up — our press in the beginning. We wanted to have a fast start like that.”

Sophomore guard Megan Murphy made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, while 6-2 Paige Lambe contributed 12 points for Verona (16-4, 12-3).

Verona won the first meeting 53-44 on Dec. 17, after opening a 29-19 halftime lead. Murphy led the way in that game with 19 points, while sophomore Reagan Briggs had 13. Green and Prewitt each scored 13 points for the Lancers.

Verona, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and 10th in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll, had its 13-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night.

The Wildcats, who entered the game leading the conference standings, dropped into a second-place tie with Janesville Craig. Sun Prairie (ranked ninth in Division 1 and tied for 10th by WisSports.net) jumped into first with a victory over Janesville Parker and is a half-game ahead of Verona and Craig.

Verona cut its deficit to 30-18 at halftime and twice to eight points (34-26 and 40-32) in the second half. But the Lancers — led by West’s 18 second-half points — pulled away.

“She has a different motor,” Green said about West. “She definitely is someone who gets after it. She gets after it rebounding. … She is a dynamic player.”

So is Smith, who showed off excellent passing skills and the ability to drive to the basket and finish against coach Angie Murphy’s Verona team, which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in a COVID-19-abbreviated season last year.

Verona began the game in a box-and-one with senior Anna Nielsen defending Smith. It was Smith's first game against Verona after transferring (she didn't play as a sophomore, La Follette didn't play last year due to the Madison School District's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and she didn't play in the first meeting between the teams).

Green said La Follette, which lost to Sun Prairie and Verona earlier this season, could have a 14-2 record (instead of 10-6) but four games earlier in the season so far have been declared forfeits due to an ineligible player, with some other games still in question for possible forfeits.

