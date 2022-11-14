High school girls basketball conference favorites, contenders and things to know

In recent seasons the Madison area has been among the state's best for high school girls basketball.

That trend doesn't show any signs of stopping either this winter. Returning conference champion Verona looks ready for another push for the Big Eight crown while debuting Sun Prairie West is ready to roll with a talented first team.

Elsewhere, last year's contenders look to take the next step while individual talent is abound the greater Dane County area.

Here's everything to know about the area's conferences this season:

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers (25-3 last year) have been dominant since making the leap to the Badger Conference in 2017-18, winning a fifth consecutive conference title last year — their first in the newly configured Badger East. Coach Tim Chase appears to have the team to beat again this year with another experienced group back. Beaver Dam returns its top five scorers, led by All-State pick and University of South Dakota recruit Gabby Wilke (16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds). All-conference first-teamer Kylie Wittnebel (10.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) is also back, as well as honorable mention selections Bella Oestreicher and Anni Salettel.

How an early barrage set the tone for Reedsburg girls basketball's sectional semifinal rout of DeForest The Beavers unleashed a balanced onslaught, including 14 3-pointers, to roll past the Norskies and back into a second straight WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

Contenders: DeForest, Watertown. The Norskies finished in the lower half of the stacked league last year but could be the Golden Beavers’ top title threat. DeForest returns first-team picks Jaelyn Derlein (17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds per game) and Rylan Oberg (11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg) among three returning starters. The Goslings also return a deep group, led by first-team selection Drew Hinrichs.

Things to know: Waunakee and Monona Grove tied for second behind Beaver Dam last year and will need to overcome significant turnover to hang in the top half of the conference. The Warriors must replace four all-conference picks, while the Silver Eagles bid adieu to leading scorer Avery Poole (17.1 ppg) among seven graduated seniors. … Stoughton must replace three double-digit scorers and will lean on senior Ava Perkins (4.4 ppg). … The Badger East was competitive from top to bottom last year with the top six teams all finishing above .500 in conference play.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Sauk Prairie. The Eagles took major strides in coach Jacob Breunig’s first season, going 17-9 and nearly doubling their win total from 2020-21. Sauk Prairie looks poised to claw for the top spot following major graduation losses elsewhere and the return of two first-team all-conference players in Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. Hartwig, a University of Evansville commit, averaged 12.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while Paukner added 10 points. The duo could help deliver the program’s first league title since 2009-10.

Madison Edgewood girls basketball can't land 'knockout blow' in WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal loss Top-seeded Waupun staved off multiple rally attempts by the No. 3 Crusaders to punch its ticket back to state for the first time in 26 years.

Contenders: Madison Edgewood, Oregon. The Crusaders made a run to the WIAA Division 3 sectional final last season and while coach Lora Staveness has some retooling to do, the cupboard isn't empty. Honorable mention all-league picks Mataya Machovec-Fernandez and Madison Foley both return. The Panthers tied the Eagles for third place last season and should push for the top spot alongside the Crusaders. Oregon returns first-team all-conference guard Samantha Schmitt (11.8 ppg, 3.3 assists) and Delaney Nyenhuis (8.2 ppg, 5 rpg) to fuel the charge.

Things to know: Reedsburg has plenty of production to replace but return All-State selection Sydney Cherney (18.1 ppg), who is on the cusp of 1,000 career points as a junior. … Baraboo will look to shoot up the league standings with a strong returning core. The T-Birds return all but one player, led by all-conference first-team pick and four-year starter Taylor Pfaff (13 ppg). … Mount Horeb will be led by co-head coaches Bart Leibfried and Dana Showers, who take over for Tom Lesar, who resigned on Nov. 2.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona.

Favorite: Verona. The Wildcats (21-5) shared the league crown with Sun Prairie East last year and are hungry to keep it all to themselves. Coach Angie Murphy returns a deep, experienced core led three double-digit scorers, including WBCA Division 1 honorable mention All-State picks Paige Lambe, a St. Cloud State commit, and Megan Murphy, who both averaged 13-plus points per game. Reagan Briggs (12.5 ppg) also returns, as does junior Taylor Stremlow, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL and is receiving Power Five interest.

Sun Prairie ousted in WIAA girls basketball sectional semifinal The Cardinals lose to Hartland Arrowhead 59-41. Next season will see two high schools in Sun Prairie.

Contenders: Sun Prairie West, Janesville Craig. The splitting of the Sun Prairie Area School District has been beneficial for the Wolves. Coach Ronda McLin, formerly at Madison East, inherits a solid group anchored by three all-conference selections — Colorado State commit Avree Antony, Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston — who all averaged in double figures last year. The Cougars finished a game behind the Wildcats and Cardinals last year and should be in the thick of the title race thanks to Wright State commit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson.

Things to know: Madison La Follette must replace plenty of production but coach Will Green welcomes back one of the league’s best in junior Alayna West (11 ppg, 9.8 rpg). … Alysha Justice takes over for McLin at Madison East, which could be a darkhorse in the league title picture, while a young Madison Memorial team boasts lots of athleticism and talent, according to coach Marques Flowers. … The Big Eight was one of the area’s toughest conferences last year as four teams finished at least six games above .500 overall.

Capitol North Conference

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Lake Mills. The L-Cats captured a fourth straight Capitol North title coming off their 2021 WIAA Division 3 state title last winter and look to be on the prowl again. Lake Mills returns its entire team, including three all-conference selections led by first-team pick Taylor Wollin, one of three scorers in double figures for first-year coach Ryan Lind.

How Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood's defense stymied Columbus girls basketball Grosse poured in a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading the Crusaders to a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal victory.

Contenders: Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals (18-9) finished a half-game behind the L-Cats for the league title last season and coach Jeff Schweitzer’s bunch looks primed to push for the top spot again. Leading scorer and first-team all-conference pick Mikenna Boettcher (11.2 ppg) is back, as are fellow all-league picks Alise Hayes and Jaiden Dornaus, who both added 9.6 ppg. The Warriors captured the last conference title prior to Lake Mills’ current run.

Things to know: Lake Mills, Columbus, Watertown Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran all reached WIAA regional finals last season. The quartet could create one of the toughest area conferences with just seven combined graduates to replace between them. … Poynette’s revolving door of coaches continues with Lance Fritz taking over for Tom Mackey. Fritz, who coached the Westfield boys the last six seasons, is the fifth coach for the Pumas in six seasons and is inheriting a young team led by first-team all-league selection Hadley Walters. … Nathan Morter returns for his second season in charge at Lodi. The Blue Devils must replace all five starters but bring back four letterwinners.

Trailways South Conference

Who’s in it: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Country Day, Palmyra-Eagle, Orfordville Parkview, Williams Bay.

Favorite: Deerfield. The Demons return four all-conference picks, including unanimous first-team all-league selection Molli Haak and fellow first-teamer Steffi Siewert, to a group that finished the conference slate unbeaten. Siewert averaged 12 points per game while Haak added 11.7 to both finish inside the top five among league players.

Contenders: Palmyra-Eagle, Johnson Creek.

Things to know: Country Day had a breakout campaign last year going 7-17, its best since 8-12 in 2015-16. The Prairie Hawks return all but four players, including second-team all-conference pick Ella Whiffen. The senior averaged 8.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. … Abundant Life/St. Ambrose finished at the bottom of the league standings last year but there’s some optimism surrounding the Challengers. Megan Rockwell returns after garnering first-team all-conference honors last year. The junior had a team-high 13.9 points per game, good for third in the league, as well as 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

Others

McFarland held its own in the rugged Rock Valley Conference by finishing in a three-way tie for third. With just two losses to graduation and four all-conference selections returning, the Spartans (18-8) look poised to make a run at the top spot. Leading the way is reigning RVC Player of the Year and WBCA Division 2 All-State pick Teagan Mallegni, who led the league in scoring last season with 29 points per game while adding 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 3 assists and 2.4 blocks.

The Division I recruit has plenty of support from second-team all-league picks Adrienne Kirch (10.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Ava Dean (10 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg). Reigning league champion Brodhead and Edgerton both return plenty of firepower, while Jefferson, led by West Virginia commit Ayianna Johnson, and Clinton make for an absolute logjam for the conference crown.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.