Here's what social media had to say about the WIAA girls basketball playoff brackets

Not everyone appears to be happy with the new electronic seeding introduced by the WIAA.
The new system, which relies on a formula rather than coaches to debate and assign the seeds, debuted in the fall for the state high school football playoffs.
But Sunday's announcement of the girls basketball seeds was met with anger. Fans, teams and coaches took to social media to express their frustration.
Madison La Follette was among the vocal contingent displeased with the seeding results. The Lancers (11-6, 10-5 Big Eight) earned the No. 10 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 7 Brookfield Central (11-9) in the first round.
"#10 seed ahhh okay. Seems like the computer was broken 😂. Let’s get it. L’s Up #LancerPride," the girls basketball account tweeted.
Some matchups to watch for in the first round of the playoffs are: No. 5 Sauk Prairie (16-7) vs. No. 4 McFarland and No. 10 Baraboo (5-17) or No. 7 Stoughton (10-13) vs. No. 2 Monona Grove (13-8).
People are also reading…
The WIAA created a list of criteria to determine seedings:
- Team's win percentage
- Opponents' win percentage
- Defeated opponents' win percentage
- Defeated opponents' opponents win percentage
- Historical conference playoff win percentage
- Historical team playoff win percentage
- Strength of loss game value
- Computer random draw
How each criteria is weighted, however, is not clear.
Here are some of the reactions to the seedings:
#10 seed ahhh okay. Seems like the computer was broken 😂. Let’s get it. L’s Up #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/AxuFyDIGGQ— LaFollette Lady Lancers (@LadyLancers7030) February 14, 2022
Agreed bring back the humans.— LaFollette Lady Lancers (@LadyLancers7030) February 14, 2022
If the @wiaawi elects to keep using computers, I'd suggest grabbing 2-3 journalists to look things over and adjust the glaring transgressions. There are several seeds today that make little sense. Having a small, independent panel to fix those makes sense. #wisgb— Rob Reischel (@robreischel) February 13, 2022
Lots of coaches are going to have be ticked at the seeding, no one more so than Angie Murphy of @veronagirlsbb. They're 17-4 and have won 13 of 14 ... yet they're a 5 seed???? Come on man!!! #wisgb— Rob Reischel (@robreischel) February 13, 2022
This one is going to need a lot of explanation after looking at their 10 “wins” over teams with a combined 19wins many of which aren’t even WIAA schools.— Conor DuBoyce (@CDuBoyce1121) February 14, 2022
I haven't looked at it all yet but what I've seen is not real good, in my opinion. The frustrating part is the lack of transparency. What is possibly the harm in letting teams know how the criteria are weighted? If you know, and schedule accordingly, not much to complain about.— Ona Girls Hoops (@OnaGirlsHoops) February 13, 2022
So apparently there was a switch between when the selection video came out and the bracket was posted on the WIAA site.— Golberg with no D (@JoshGolberg) February 14, 2022
Beloit Memorial and Waukesha South have swapped seeding assignments. @JvlCraigGirlsBB will play the Blackshirts in the regional semifinal on FRI 2/25. #wisgb https://t.co/VAZnQ83897 pic.twitter.com/v5HkTAtZZm
This process was so poorly done. No way for coaches to speak to player absences due to COVID and no transparency from the #WIAA on the specifics of the seeding. #wisgb— cy31 (@82crew) February 14, 2022
GBB brackets...— Nate Beier/GX3 Media (@NBGX3Media) February 14, 2022
Overall, the computer did most okay, but when it messed up... it messed up...
...
Should've ran it last year as a trial
Would still like to see coaches able to appeal...
Computer gets C- grade.
... #wisgb
Pretty obvious that this year wasn’t good as far as coming out of the gates with computerized rankings. Many glaring mistakes, hopefully the @wiaawi goes back to the drawing table and work with the Coaches Association on refining its work.— Wisconsin Coaches Roundtable (@coachesround) February 14, 2022
Biggest issue with @WIAA seedlings is that head to head was not taken into consideration when you are looking at similar teams.— CWBULLDOGHOOPS (@cwbulldoghoops) February 14, 2022