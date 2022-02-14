Here's what social media had to say about the WIAA girls basketball playoff brackets

Not everyone appears to be happy with the new electronic seeding introduced by the WIAA.

The new system, which relies on a formula rather than coaches to debate and assign the seeds, debuted in the fall for the state high school football playoffs.

But Sunday's announcement of the girls basketball seeds was met with anger. Fans, teams and coaches took to social media to express their frustration.

Madison La Follette was among the vocal contingent displeased with the seeding results. The Lancers (11-6, 10-5 Big Eight) earned the No. 10 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 7 Brookfield Central (11-9) in the first round.

"#10 seed ahhh okay. Seems like the computer was broken 😂. Let’s get it. L’s Up #LancerPride," the girls basketball account tweeted.

Some matchups to watch for in the first round of the playoffs are: No. 5 Sauk Prairie (16-7) vs. No. 4 McFarland and No. 10 Baraboo (5-17) or No. 7 Stoughton (10-13) vs. No. 2 Monona Grove (13-8).

The WIAA created a list of criteria to determine seedings:

Team's win percentage

Opponents' win percentage

Defeated opponents' win percentage

Defeated opponents' opponents win percentage

Historical conference playoff win percentage

Historical team playoff win percentage

Strength of loss game value

Computer random draw

How each criteria is weighted, however, is not clear.

Here are some of the reactions to the seedings:

