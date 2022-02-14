 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Here's what social media had to say about the WIAA girls basketball playoff brackets

  • 0
Several teams, coaches and fans upset with the new electronic seeding

Not everyone appears to be happy with the new electronic seeding introduced by the WIAA.

The new system, which relies on a formula rather than coaches to debate and assign the seeds, debuted in the fall for the state high school football playoffs.

But Sunday's announcement of the girls basketball seeds was met with anger. Fans, teams and coaches took to social media to express their frustration.

Madison La Follette was among the vocal contingent displeased with the seeding results. The Lancers (11-6, 10-5 Big Eight) earned the No. 10 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 7 Brookfield Central (11-9) in the first round.

"#10 seed ahhh okay. Seems like the computer was broken 😂. Let’s get it. L’s Up #LancerPride," the girls basketball account tweeted.

Some matchups to watch for in the first round of the playoffs are: No. 5 Sauk Prairie (16-7) vs. No. 4 McFarland and No. 10 Baraboo (5-17) or No. 7 Stoughton (10-13) vs. No. 2 Monona Grove (13-8).

People are also reading…

The WIAA created a list of criteria to determine seedings:

  • Team's win percentage
  • Opponents' win percentage
  • Defeated opponents' win percentage
  • Defeated opponents' opponents win percentage
  • Historical conference playoff win percentage
  • Historical team playoff win percentage
  • Strength of loss game value
  • Computer random draw

How each criteria is weighted, however, is not clear.

Here are some of the reactions to the seedings:

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics