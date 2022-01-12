Here's what McFarland girls basketball's coach had to say about Teagan Mallegni's 62-point explosion

McFarland sophomore Teagan Mallegni scored 62 points Tuesday night in a 79-51 Rock Valley Conference girls basketball victory over host East Troy.
The point total ranks as the second-most in a girls game in state history.
Megan Gustafson, who played at South Shore High School in Port Wing, tops the girls single-game scoring list with 64 points as a senior in 2014-15, according to a state scoring list by WisSports.net. Gustafson later played at the University of Iowa.
Mallegni is a 6-foot forward/guard, who's receiving considerable NCAA Division I college interest.
“Having three injured players on the bench, all starters and some of our best defenders, we were really struggling on both sides of the ball,” McFarland girls basketball coach Sara Mallegni wrote in a text. “Teagan kept us in the game. She is one of those kids who knows when she needs to take over and this was one of those nights. It was a good night for her; she was consistent and shot the ball well.”
Sara Mallegni is Teagan’s mother.
The scoring outburst increased Teagan Mallegni’s scoring average to 28.2 points per game for McFarland (10-3 overall, 7-2 Rock Valley) and moved her to the top spot in the state, according to WisSports.net.
McFarland led 38-25 at halftime over East Troy (2-10, 2-7).
She also had 10 rebounds, six steals and two blocks.
She had high-scoring games of 44 and 37 points earlier this season.
Girls basketball preview: 5 players to know in the Capitol North and Rock Valley
Emma Paulson, sr., G, Columbus
Paulson's the only senior on the team, and she and junior Jaiden Dornaus make good leaders, according to coach Jeff Schweitzer. Paulson is a streaking shooter, Schweitzer said, having a few games where she made six or seven 3-pointers last season. She led the team with 42 treys, making 31.3% from beyond the arc. Paulson averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game last season. She also contributed 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals a game.
Jaiden Dornaus, jr., G, Columbus
One of the top athletes returning for the Cardinals, according to Schweitzer. She qualified for the state meet in cross country as a freshman. “She’s probably our best all-around player,” Schweitzer said. “She can play a little bit inside and a little bit outside. She’s a very solid defender.” Dornaus averaged 7.8 points, two steals and 1.1 assists a game last season and led the team with 5.8 rebounds. “She plays hard all the time,” Schweitzer said of Dornaus, who is entering her third year on varsity.
Dylann Harrington, sr., G, Lodi
Harrington plays points guard for the Blue Devils and is the leading returning scorer at 10.7 points per game. She’s expected to replace the production left by Lauryn Milne, who averaged 16.2 points last season. Harrington was a force from beyond the arc, making 28 of 70 attempts last season. Her first-year coach Nathan Morter said her court vision and decision making are some of her strengths. She averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals a game for the Blue Devils.
Teagan Mallegni, so., G/F, McFarland
Mallegni was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference player last season, averaging 19.2 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. Mallegni, herself a Division I recruit with more than a dozen offers, will be tasked with replacing at least some of the production from a current D-I player, Katie Hildebrandt (North Dakota State), who was second on the Spartans with 13.2 points a game last season. Gone also is last year's third-leading scorer, Lindsey Lonigro (D-III Concordia University Wisconsin), who averaged 8.3 points. Mallegni was also second on the team with 7.5 rebounds a game, averaged 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals and had 12 blocks.
Hadley Walters, jr., G, Poynette
A 5-foot-7 guard that was third on the team with 4.9 points a game last season. The Pumas lost a lot of production when Megan Reddeman (10.5 points) and Kayelyn Chadwick (5.9) graduated in the summer. Walters is fast and athletic, according to Lodi coach Nathan Morter, who coached Walters in AAU for multiple years. She led the Pumas last season with 22 3-pointers on 67 attempts. However, her strength is driving the lane and attacking the basket. She averaged 2.4 rebounds a game last year. She only had 11 steals a game but Morter said she has good awareness on that side of the ball.