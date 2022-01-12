 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's what McFarland girls basketball coach had to say about Teagan Mallegni's 62-point explosion
Here's what McFarland girls basketball coach had to say about Teagan Mallegni's 62-point explosion

mallegni photo 1-7

Teagan Mallegni is averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots per game this season.

 KAYLA WOLF PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL

McFarland sophomore Teagan Mallegni scored 62 points Tuesday night in a 79-51 Rock Valley Conference girls basketball victory over host East Troy.

The point total ranks as the second-most in a girls game in state history.

Megan Gustafson, who played at South Shore High School in Port Wing, tops the girls single-game scoring list with 64 points as a senior in 2014-15, according to a state scoring list by WisSports.net. Gustafson later played at the University of Iowa.

Mallegni is a 6-foot forward/guard, who's receiving considerable NCAA Division I college interest.

“Having three injured players on the bench, all starters and some of our best defenders, we were really struggling on both sides of the ball,” McFarland girls basketball coach Sara Mallegni wrote in a text. “Teagan kept us in the game. She is one of those kids who knows when she needs to take over and this was one of those nights. It was a good night for her; she was consistent and shot the ball well.”

Sara Mallegni is Teagan’s mother.

The scoring outburst increased Teagan Mallegni’s scoring average to 28.2 points per game for McFarland (10-3 overall, 7-2 Rock Valley) and moved her to the top spot in the state, according to WisSports.net

McFarland led 38-25 at halftime over East Troy (2-10, 2-7).

She also had 10 rebounds, six steals and two blocks. 

She had high-scoring games of 44 and 37 points earlier this season. 

