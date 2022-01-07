Here's what makes McFarland girls basketball sophomore Teagan Mallegni a highly recruited wing

MCFARLAND – When Teagan Mallegni drained a step-back shot as a fourth-grader, an onlooker in the McFarland gym passed along a prediction to Teagan’s mom, Sara.
“The first game she ever played, I had one of my co-workers walk by and say, 'She’s going (NCAA) Division I,’’’ Sara Mallegni said, laughing at the memory.
Looking back, the projection had merit.
Teagan Mallegni (pronounced Mulaney), now a 6-foot sophomore for the McFarland girls basketball team with an inside-outside game that has made her one of the state’s top scorers, already has drawn considerable college interest, likely as a wing.
“She’s definitely always shown promise,” said Sara Mallegni, who’s the McFarland girls basketball coach. “That is her personality, too — when she finds what she wants to do, she is driven. If she wants to go to the gym, she is hounding us: ‘Who is going to take me?’ That’s just how she is. With the talent she has, she definitely has the dedication.”
After making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points in a 46-26 home victory over Walworth Big Foot on Thursday night, Mallegni is averaging 25.3 points per game.
Mallegni — who stood sixth in the state in scoring as of Friday, according to WisSports.net — is shooting 58.3% from the floor, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game and averaging 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots for the Spartans (9-3, 6-2 Rock Valley Conference). Third-place McFarland, tied with Jefferson, is pursuing league leader Brodhead (ranked eighth in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll) and second-place Edgerton (fourth in Division 3).
She scored a career-high 44 points, including making four 3-point shots, against Evansville on Dec. 10, and also had 12 rebounds, six steals and five assists in that game. She had 37 points, 12 boards and six assists against Stoughton on Nov. 27.
“'Tea' is a great scorer,” Sara Mallegni said. “But we talked to the team that those points were everybody’s points and that’s what made it possible. It’s because we were working the ball to get those shots.”
Teagan Mallegni said she’s received eight college offers, including from the University of Wisconsin, UW-Green Bay, Kansas and Saint Louis. She has interest from 16 other schools, including Oregon, Oklahoma, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska.
She said she plans to gather more information about those programs prior to narrowing her list.
“I’m lucky my daughter is an organized child,” said Sara Mallegni, who anticipates relationship-building with the college coaches eventually determining where Teagan attends college.
Interestingly, Teagan doesn’t recall liking basketball when first introduced to the sport, but said, “Coming down here after school every day and being around it, I’ve come to like it.”
Basketball instruction she and other teammates received from youth coaches, including her father, Tony Mallegni, Rebecca Kirch and Rick Lonigro, were essential toward their development, Sara Mallegni said.
And Teagan’s become an advocate for the sport.
Early on, she demonstrated a passion for how women’s basketball was perceived and the need for change, including writing a paper as a fifth-grader about the inequities between the WNBA and the NBA, her mother said. Some people thought less of the women’s game, and Teagan believed it shouldn’t be that way.
She takes joy seeing younger girls watch the Spartans play.
“That’s what I wanted — for them to be excited about basketball and that they want to play,” Teagan Mallegni said.
“That’s what we want to build around here — the excitement from the girls in the community and see these girls as role models because you couldn’t ask for better role models,” Sara Mallegni said.
McFarland, led by Katie Hildebrandt (now at North Dakota State) and Mallegni (who averaged 19.2 points as a freshman), played only 14 games last year during a COVID-19-abbreviated season. The Spartans advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final, falling to eventual state runner-up Reedsburg.
The Spartans, who have six sophomores on this year’s team, are playing a quicker pace this season with players in interchangeable roles.
“It’s been really fun growing up with them and playing with them,” Teagan Mallegni said.
Junior Adrienne Kirch and sophomores Ava Dean and Brynn Kirch have proven to be complementary scorers to Mallegni.
“I think we have adjusted well from last year,” Teagan Mallegni said. “It’s a different style we are playing and a different way of doing things. We had a couple rough games at the beginning (losses to Jefferson and Brodhead), but I think we are starting to get it.”
She believed the defeats increased the team’s intensity and energy.
“Everyone can do everything,” Sara Mallegni said. “So, we feel if they go to stop one person, we have other weapons.”
Teagan Mallegni said she’s worked this season to improve her ability to bring the ball up the court while under pressure and to make good decisions and the correct reads on offense.
Sara Mallegni enjoys coaching her daughter and likes that she’s a sponge who seeks different information from the coaching staff.
“I just like that she is a player that looks at her own weaknesses and works on those because it is really easy to practice the things you already are good at,” Sara Mallegni said. “So, it is nice that she does that. It’s a great characteristic to have.”
